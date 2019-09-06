LIVINGSTON -- Change orders for three projects were approved and two of the projects were accepted as complete by the Livingston Parish School Board on Thursday.
A change order for $74,430 was approved for work on the cafeteria and multi-purpose building at the former Southside Elementary School, now the Denham Springs High STEM & Robotics Center.
Gene Eleazar, of Alvin Fairburn & Associates, said the major items of the change order were:
• $19,450, to add outlets in the ceilings of classrooms, as per plans.
• $8,000, to cut openings for new doors in classrooms, install one HM door unit with sidelight and install two storefront glass doors in two additional classrooms.
• $6,175, to add electrical outlets in the cafeteria, as per plans.
• $4,800, new receptacles and data outlet in both buildings.
A change order for $68,145 for the demolition of Southside Junior High was also approved.
Eleazar, who also represented Alvin Fairburn for that project, said shingles found under a metal roof and additional asbestos had to be removed.
After the change order was approved, the board approved a notice of substantial completion for the project.
The board also approved a change order for $48,592 for canopies and concrete sidewalks for the courtyard area near the new classroom additions at Albany High School.
Jim Ziler, of Ziler Architects, said the additions would create space similar to that done at Doyle High and Holden School.
A notice of substantial completion for the project also was approved; Ziler said the only punch-list item remaining was sodding.
In personnel action, the board approved Kevin Schexnayder as assistant principal at Live Oak High School. Schexnayder, whose contract runs through June 2022, was serving as an administrative assistant at the school.
In other business, Superintendent Joe Murphy complimented two recent activities that focused on involving their communities with local schools.
An open house was held Aug. 24 by the four schools in Albany, followed by lunch, cheerleaders performing and door prizes.
The Red Stick Rumble at Denham Springs High brought high school robotic teams to compete and learn.
“I say this for people to understand, we understand how important community involvement is and the community supports us, and we reach out to them,” Murphy said.
“We want to be a leader in this parish and engage our community. We are a part of the community.”
“We ask a lot of our parents and community,” said board member Devin Gregoire, of Albany. “And they give without reservation.
“We wanted to give back to the community,” with the open house, he said.
No one was charged for lunch, there were no fundraisers or having to buy tickets, Gregoire said.
