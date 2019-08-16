LIVINGSTON – The Livingston Parish School Board accepted a recommendation Thursday by its Athletic/Staff Committee to index rather than annualize the legislative-approved pay raise for 198 certified employees.
The Athletic/Staff Committee 4-0 at its meeting on Wednesday to make the recommendation, which would affect principals and administrators.
Livingston Parish's school system currently 'indexes' salaries. Instead of a flat annualization of salaries, it allows the system to apply certain benchmarks for salary increases - including education level and extra duties.
In 2008, the board voted to change raises for administrators and certain central office employees to annualized raises, which means they would not be affected by their indexed salary level.
It will cost the school district $30,000, board member Buddy Mincey Jr. said at the committee meeting.
There was little discussion Thursday; eight of the nine board members attended the committee meeting.
Superintendent Joe Murphy and Assistant Superintendent Steve Parrill both said principals are on the front-line at schools, put in long hours, and should be compensated.
Murphy also reported that as of Thursday, a total of 26,300 children were enrolled in parish schools.
“We have exceeded preflood numbers. Our staff is back to preflood levels,” he said. “We have invested $2.1 million for classroom teachers, bought 22 news buses.”
He said the school system is expanding Advanced Placement, CLEP, and ACT classes and Career Technical Education night classes, including a new class for scaffolding.
“I want to call attention to one CTE carpentry class at Springfield High School that is an all-girl class,” Murphy said. “We’re engaging with businesses to expand internships.
“We’re also branding our system with a new district mantra the exemplifies the true spirit of Livingston Parish school,” he said.
“What does this all mean?
“Make no mistake, we are past the flood and stronger than ever before and Livingston Parish proud,” Murphy said.
In other business, the board:
• Approved Robin Howard as assistant principal at Juban Parc Junior High.
Howard said she is beginning her fifth year at Juban Parc.
• Approved a change order for $15,387.72 for the Live Oak High Sports Complex.
The change order also gives Blount General Contractors an extra 76 days to complete the project, 63 of those for days lost to rain.
The completion date for the project now is Feb. 10.
• Named Alvin Fairburn & Associates the “professional of record” for the Center for Academic and Behavioral Support in Holden and approved advertising for construction bids for the center.
• Heard from board President Mincey and Greg Spiers, of Springfield, as political candidates.
Mincey is running for the District 71 state in the state House, while Spiers is running for the District 6 seat on the state Board of Elementary & Secondary Education.
