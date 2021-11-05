The Livingston Parish school system’s bus fleet will get a little bigger.
On Thursday, the Livingston Parish School Board approved a request to purchase 28 new buses, which district leaders hope will arrive before the start of the 2022-23 school year.
Transportation Director Joshua Day said each bus — a 71-passenger, Thomas-built Saf-T-Liner C2 — will cost around $91,000. All told, the new buses will come to around $2.5 million, paid for using federal funds.
In a typical year, Day said he doesn’t order new buses until February or March, but a nationwide shortage of parts made it necessary to make the order three months sooner.
“We are looking at a July [arrival date] if we order now,” Day said.
The acquisition of buses is part of a plan to improve the fleet’s regular rotation, Day told members of the Transportation Committee earlier this week. That’s especially important in a district where anywhere from 18,000-20,000 students — roughly 70 percent of the district’s population — ride buses to and from school.
There are currently 345 buses in the district’s fleet, Day told committee members. Of that total, 229 are 15 years old or newer, while the rest are older than 16 years.
Since taking over the transportation department, Day said one of his goals has been to get the fleet as close to a 15-year rotation as possible, meaning buses are rotated out after 15 years of use.
Thanks to Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Funds, the district has been able to purchase 58 new buses. Thirty were ordered and received before the start of the current year, and the next 28 that were approved Thursday should arrive next summer.
All told, the new buses will cost around $5 million, all coming from ESSER funds and not district funds, Day said.
After next year’s allotment, Day said the district would need to buy around 15 new buses a year for five years to get to that 15-year rotation, and then 10 a year after that to maintain it.
“Within seven years, we would have buses 10 years or younger all across,” Day said.
Though the transportation had $2.5 million budgeted for new buses this school year and next, price increases allowed for only 28 new buses for the next school year compared to 30 for this school year. Day said bus vendors “saw anywhere from a 7 to 11 percent increase,” though he noted that prices won’t be affected once the district puts in the order.
