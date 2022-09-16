School board candidates introduce themselves to voters in forum

Pictured are eight candidates vying for four seats on the Livingston Parish School Board. The candidates participated in a forum at Wholly Ground Coffee House in Walker on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. The forum was sponsored by the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce. Pictured, from left, are District 4 candidates Bradley Harris and Jeff Pendergrass; District 7 candidates Katelyn Lockhart Cockerham and Ryan Pope; District 8 candidates Ron McMorris and Monica Sullivan; and District 9 candidates Devin Gregoire and Steve Link.

 David Gray | The News

Eight candidates vying for four seats on the Livingston Parish School Board formally introduced themselves to voters during a forum held less than two months before their names will appear on the ballot.

Candidates for District 4, District 7, District 8, and District 9 discussed their backgrounds and their positions on a range of topics in an event sponsored by the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, Sept. 15.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.