LIVINGSTON – A Denham Springs business is seeking the Livingston Parish School Board’s approval to join the Louisiana Industrial Tax Exemption Program.
The Budget/Goals Committee will consider the request at its meeting on Tuesday, May 21, in the School Board Central Office Conference Room.
The meeting will be held immediately after the Athletic/Staff Committee meeting, scheduled at 6 p.m.
Gator Millworks is building a 75,000-square-foot facility at 8576 Florida Blvd.
A total of 50,000 square feet will be devoted to the shop and the remaining space will give Gator more office space and showroom space, said Chad Foster, CEO/president, when the groundbreaking was held in August 2018.
It also will consolidate two locations at one site and Gator Millworks will add a third production line, expanding its workforce, which will meet a requirement to qualify for ITEP signed in an executive order by Gov. John Bel Edwards in 2016.
The family-owned business also will need the approval of the Livington Parish Council and Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.
With the approval, Gator Millwork will be able to seek abatement of some taxes paid for the project.
That executive order also gave local taxing boards their own chance to determine whether or not to approve ITEP designations.
In the past, local boards would have to request a project's economic viability records from Louisiana Economic Development.
In the first meeting, the Athletic/Staff Committee has two items on its agenda: consideration of summer workers and consideration of a proposal from the Human Resources Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.