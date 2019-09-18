LIVINGSTON – Career & Technical Education (CTE) students might play a role in providing “in-house media relation services” to the Livingston Parish school district.
But unanswered questions, specifically focused on the type of media students could provide and at what level, led the School Board’s Cost-Saving Initiative Committee to table any action on the idea at its meeting Tuesday.
Instead, the committee voted to ask Superintendent Joe Murphy to meet with CTE Coordinator Staci Polozola to see what students could handle and how it could be set up.
While none of the five committee members ruled out using CTE students in some role, all of them – and Murphy – agreed there were some items that required a “professional media specialist.”
“I think we can save an enormous amount of taxpayer money, save resources, and provide kids an opportunity,” committee member Kellee Hennessy Dickerson said.
“We don’t have a contract (for media services), I think it would be a personal benefit for us,” she said.
A Baton Rouge TV station recently raised questions about Taylor Media Services’s work on the political campaign of Assessor Jeff Taylor. Taylor Media is run by Delia Taylor, his wife.
The TV report also said Taylor Media was not registered with the Secretary of State’s Office and did not have a parish occupational license. The Secretary of State’s Office said Taylor’s business is a sole proprietorship, which is not managed through that office.
According to School board attorney Mark Boyer, the school district has not violated any law or policy by engaging with Taylor Media Services for professional services as a sole proprietor.
Taylor Media was not mentioned by name during the discussion with committee members focusing on what CTE students could offer.
Dickerson said she talked with Polozola about using the media-based programs at schools.
Dickerson said students could write articles, shoot TV shows, manage publications, and are familiar with Adobe, InDesign, and Illustrator computer software.
But some committee members balked at turning over all media services to students.
“There’s a lot to public relations that a student might not be able to handle,” committee member Jan Benton said. She said students would need training and adult supervision – “There are some things they can do. They can take photos and do videos.
“But I still feel we need that person with a lot of experience to work with the superintendent. Some things student are not ready or mature enough to be able to discuss with the superintendent,” Benton said.
Committee member Buddy Mincey stopped the discussion when he said, “That’s a lot more going on that just this,” then made a motion to go into executive session.
“The public has a right to know. We don’t have to do this behind closed doors,” Dickerson said.
Voting to go into executive session were Mincey, Benton, and Devin Gregoire. Voting no were Dickerson and Jeff Cox.
Boyer said the motion failed since it required two-thirds of the committee members voting yes to pass.
Murphy asked to give his opinion to the committee and said an experienced medial specialist was vital to the school system.
“My personal opinion, as a brand-new superintendent dealing with what we deal with on a daily basis, myself and two assistant superintendents can’t imagine going on without a media consultant,” Murphy said.
“There has to be a singular voice from this system to be effective in what we do,” he said. “That is my responsibility as the superintendent of this district.
“I could not whole-heartedly recommend we go about this without a media specialist.”
“We need to discuss this more and all of us need to be more convinced,” Cox said. “I want to know what other school systems do. Let’s see what works for them, what works and what doesn’t work.”
“Nothing is more important than our public image,” Mincey said. “If we’re spending $30,000 and the lowest I can find in surrounding parishes is $70,000. I think we are getting a good service.”
Dickerson said she got the information from Boyer on what the school system paid for media services. She said the information showed the system paid $45,000 in 2018 and more than $200,000 since 2011.
”We’re expected to be good stewards of our money,” Dickerson said and CTE students could contribute to that.
Dickerson said the school system has three options: have someone in-house handle media services, outsource it, or bring someone in to do it full time.
“We’re at the level we don’t have to have someone full time,” she said.
“We’ve got some smart kids in this parish,” Dickerson said. “They’re more than capable.”
