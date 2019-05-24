LIVINGSTON – The Livingston Parish School Board approved change orders Thursday for projects at two Albany schools so students can write on the walls.
But they will be high technology walls.
Jim Ziler, of Ziler Architects, asked for the change orders so Blount General Contractors can paint dry erase walls at Albany High and Albany Lower Elementary.
The Albany High change order would add $9,829 for labor and materials and add three days to the contract.
The Albany Lower Elementary change order would add $14,024 for labor and materials and also add three days to the contract.
“When it is done, I would like to invite you to see the classrooms,” board member Devin Gregoire told fellow board members. “They will be set up in the next generation of classrooms.”
Dry erase walls are popular in schools, allowing students to write on them with special markers then wipe them clean.
A second part of the Albany Lower Elementary change order was $1,950 for a water tie-in road bore.
Zieler said because of the condition of the water line, the contractor had to go back the ground and check it.
The School Board also accepted a report for the Athletic/Staff Committee on summer workers and a request for a new secretary.
The committee approved 15 part-time summer workers distributed to the following departments: Central Office, four; warehouse, four; Transportation Department, three; Human Resources, two; Print Shop, one; and Technology, one.
The panel also approved adding a full-time secretary to the Human Resources Department to replace part-time college students and handle fingerprinting records.
In other business, the board:
• Was told there would be no meeting on June 6. The next board meeting will be June 20.
• Was told the Curriculum Committee and Budget/Goals Committee would meet at 6 p.m. June 19.
• Recognized Kenny Sharpe, LSU AgCenter Livingston Parish county agent, who is retiring after 41 years.
“I can’t thank you enough,” board member Kellee Hennessy Dickerson said, “You’ve given your heart and soul to this parish.”
“What strikes me the most, Mr. Sharper, is it is not often we get to make a generational difference in people’s lives,” Superintendent Joe Murphy said.
“You made a generational difference in families’ lives. We will never be able to pay the debt of service you have given our system.”
• Recognized Paige Duncan, of Denham Springs High, Division I state singles tennis champion. Principal Kelly Jones said the two-time state champion did not lose a single set at the state tournament and was 60-6 in games.
• Recognized Lauren Politz, of Holden, Division V state powerlifting champion and outstanding lifter. Principal Kristen Rountree said Politz was diagnosed with thyroid cancer and was back in the gym two weeks after an operation.
• Recognized Holden High School’s Class B state champion softball team. This was the third consecutive title for the Rockets, who beat the No. 1-ranked teams in Classes 5A, 3A and 2A during the season.
