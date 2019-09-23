LIVINGSTON – Upgrades to the Livingston Parish Literacy & Technology Center physical plant in Walker were approved by the Livingston Parish School Board.
The board approved a report from its Plant/Site Committee at its meeting on Thursday, Sept. 19, recommending adding parking spaces and an information sign.
The 31 parking places will cost $225,000, while the sign will cost between $30,000 ad $33,000.
All nine school districts will share the cost of the parking lot work, while the cost of the sign will be split between the school district and Southeastern Louisiana University (SLU), which shares the technology center.
At the committee meeting Tuesday, Krystal Hardison, interim director of the SLU programs, said SLU classes have increase by 20 percent and another five to six classes will be added in the spring.
Of 178 parking slots, 51 are allotted to SLU, Hardison said.
“We’re using their spots,” she said, referring to the school district’s spaces.
The committee also recommended Alvin Fairburn & Associates be named the “professional of record” for the project.
In response to a question on Thursday, School Board President Buddy Mincey said adding park spaces could affect drainage and the existing buildings, issues an architect should check.
Mincey asked the committee at its meeting to recommend the information sign.
“The technology center is under-advertised,” Mincey said. “A lot of great things are going on there, but we’re not advertising it.”
The committee agreed with the stipulation that SLU cover half of the cost.
Kim Albin, director of the school district’s programs at the center, told the board Thursday that SLU had agreed.
