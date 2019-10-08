LIVINGSTON -- Her artwork featured some of the highlights of Louisiana, from St. Louis Cathedral in New Orleans to a hot sauce bottle and a puppy.
Rita Lind, a sophomore at Walker High School, was recognized by the Livingston Parish School Board for winning her age category in the Louisiana School Board Association Artwork Contest.
Lind produced her artwork in the 2018-19 school year while attending Walker Freshman High.
“This is another example of how we have such talented young people in our system,” Superintendent Joe Murphy said before presenting Lind a plaque.
Lind competed against entries from more than 50 school districts across the state in the 9-12-year-old category, Murphy said.
“We have such talent students in our district, and we don’t recognize them as much as we should,” he said.
A requirement of the contest was that the artwork had to be Louisiana-based with images and objects associated with the state.
“It took a lot of tries to get the building in the back,” Rita said, referring to St. Louis Cathedral.
The artwork also included beignets, crawfish, and Barq’s root beer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.