LIVINGSTON - It's a marathon week for the school board, just before Thanksgiving, as all three committees will meet before the full board on Thursday evening, Nov. 21.
Policy kicks off the roller coaster week, and they will discuss two items:
- Rules for electronics on campus
- A new Louisiana Department of Education (DOE) fee schedule for economic hardship
It's important to note that the committee will be considering these policies, for recommendation to the full board. However, the DOE fee schedule is required for adoption by Dec. 1, in accordance with state law.
The electronics on school premises policy had not been updated since 2006, but will face some overhaul in 2019, should it be adopted. While select school sites have policies in place, the system-wide introduction will allow for even discipline across campuses, the school board said.
JCDAE - 1's forward reads:
No student, unless authorized by the school principal or his/her designee, shall use (must be in the off position), make visible, or operate any personal electronic device including any device in a student’s possession that electronically communicates, sends, receives, stores, reproduces or displays voice and/or text communication or data on any elementary, middle, or secondary school grounds or any bus while being transported to and from school or any school functions. The devices shall include, but are not limited to, cellular phones, smart phones, e-Readers, iPods, SPY Pens, Pocket Audio Key Chains, audio flash drives, smart watches, cameras, video recorders and personal GPS tracking devices with audio features. Neither the Livingston Parish School Board nor any individual schools under the jurisdiction of the School Board shall be held responsible for lost, stolen, confiscated, or damaged electronic devices.
For students through fifth grade, no electronic devices will be permitted. For students in 6th grade and up, electronic devices will be permitted but must be turned 'off.' If an elementary campus goes through sixth grade, the elementary rules apply to a sixth grader. If a fifth grade is located on a junior high campus, the junior high rules apply.
If a student is caught using an electronic device during the school day, specifically while not given permission and not connected to the school network with specific website filters, the phone will be confiscated and the parents or legal guardians contacted to retrieve the device.
There will also be an increasing scale of discipline for phone confiscations.
Per the school board, examples of improper use are:
- interference
- disruption or obstruction of the educational environment
- academic dishonesty
- plagiarism
- violation of intellectual property laws
- accessing files or sites not relevant to the curriculum
- sending or displaying offensive messages, texting, sending pictures, or using inappropriate language (e.g. sexting or use in a manner that is profane, indecent, obscene, or vulgar)
- cyberbullying
- harassing
- intimidating
- coercing, threatening, or attacking others
- making public private information without consent
- damaging computers, networks, or other electronic devices
Steve Parrill, director of policy, said that certain schools will be trying the new policy for the 2020 spring semester, with full implementation in the 2020/2021 school year, should the board adopt the measure.
