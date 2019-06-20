LIVINGSTON – The Livingston Parish School Board will consider ratifying a Declaration of Emergency status Thursday as a result of the severe weather of June 5-6.
The action is on the agenda for the meeting at 6 p.m. at the Central Office.
Livingston Parish received heavy rain both days, including 7 inches of rain in an hour on June 6, flooding homes, building and streets.
Also on the agenda is approval of four contracts, including one for Kelly Jones to become the new supervisor of high school instruction.
Jones, who has spent 11 of his 22 years in the system as principal of Denham Springs High, will replace Jody Purvis, who moved up to assistant superintendent.
Contracts also will be considered for principals at Northside Elementary and South Fork Elementary and a substitute assistant principal for Westside Junior High.
The School Board will consider accepting a report from the Budget/Goals Committee, which met Wednesday and reviewed revisions to the 2018-19 budget and renewal of insurance premiums.
The general fund for the 2018-19 fiscal year, showed a deficit of $4.2 million, Business manager Terry Hughes told the committee.
That will be covered by the prior balance, $43 mill, leaving $38.8 in the prior balance.
The board is also scheduled to approve the millage rate for the 2019 tax year.
In other business, the board will:
• Approve advertising for bids to build a new two-story Denham Springs Elementary on Range Avenue. The school was demolished after being closed by the Great Flood of 2016.
• Consider action on federal, state and local tax exemptions for repairs to Denham Springs High, Eastside Elementary and Walker Elementary.
• Discuss naming a professional of record for classroom and cafeteria renovations for Albany Lower and Upper Elementary schools.
• Consider approving solicitation awards for digital copier equipment and services, food service disposables and custodial supplies.
• Accept bids for gas and diesel fuels.
• Approve changes to credit card with First guaranty Bank for the Central Office.
• Approve the compliance questionnaire for audit for fiscal 2018-19.
• Recognize the legislative delegation that represents Livingston Parish.
• Approve the official journal for the 2019-20 school year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.