LIVINGSTON - MCM Plastics, a Houston-based company with a Holden location, recently announced an expansion of the their Livingston Parish site worth $2.7 million in capital investment.
Now, the company will meet with local tax entities to seek abatement through the Industrial Tax Exemption Program (ITEP). First up? The school board on Tuesday night, who will be meeting as a committee of the whole, and will decide at their board meeting the following Thursday whether to grant their blessing for the request, or to deny.
The company will also have to meet with the sheriff, individually, as well as appear before the Parish Council. If all entities approve the request, the company would be forgiven for 80% of their property tax on the $2.7 million expansion for five years, with a chance to apply for renewal after five years.
Governor John Bel Edwards signed an executive order in 2016 requiring all ITEP requests to have a job creation component. According to MCM, the project will retain 15 local jobs while also creating 19 direct and indirect jobs.
That executive order also gave the local taxing boards their own chance to determine whether or not to approve ITEP designations, a responsibility previously held solely by LED. In the past, local boards would have to request a project's economic viability records from LED - the order intended to give them a chance to determine the fate of a project for themselves.
In Holden, MCM receives residual polyvinyl chloride resin. Known as pond resin, the PVC resin is a byproduct from the manufacturing vessels at some of the largest plastics manufacturers in the world, according to LED. MCM dries the resin, screens it to the proper size, and in some cases pulverizes the resin to meet customer specifications for formulating the PVC into piping and other products.
A process they've worked for 18 years.
MCM Plastics operates a 100,000-square-foot plant located just north of U.S. Highway 190 on Dan Pierson Road. The expansion will add a new dryer system to the existing plant by this summer. In a second phase, MCM Plastics plans to bring online an additional dryer and build 25,000 square feet of new warehouse space.
The move made headlines with Louisiana Economic Development (LED) as a partnership between Livingston Economic Development (LEDC) and MCM Plastics. Both entities had discussed the expansion since January of this year, and MCM estimates that the expansion will be complete by end of summer.
