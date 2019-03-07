LIVINGSTON – The Livingston Parish School Board is scheduled at its meeting tonight to discuss and establish the procedure it will use to select a successor to Superintendent Rick Wentzel.
Wentzel announced at the board’s Feb. 21 meeting that he will step down in June, with one year still left on his contract with the board.
Board President Buddy Mincey Jr. is on the agenda to lead the discussion, which could include the deadline for candidate to apply, how they should apply and when in-person interviews will be done.
The meeting begins at 7 p.m. at the Central Office.
Also on the agenda is a request for the approval of a Notice of Substantial Completion for the demolition of Denham Springs Elementary School will be considered from Ziler Architects.
The board will consider approving Change Order No. 3 for the baseball and softball complex at Live Oak High School.
Also on the agenda are the presentation of two plaques from the Louisiana School Boards Association in memory of Dr. Milton Hughes and Dr. Ralph Willie.
The Live Oak High School cheerleaders also will be recognized for winning three national competitions.
Assistant Superintendent Steve Parrill will also introduce school system policies on School and Student Safety, Emergency/Crisis Management, Threats of Terrorism or Violence and Bullying and Hazing.
The board will also consider advertising for bids for milk and milk products, purchased foods and pizza for the 2019-2020 school year for the School Food Service Office.
Reports from the Transportation Committee and Budget/Goals Committee will be presented to the board.
