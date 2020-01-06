All good things must come to an end.
Especially if you find another position.
Thursday, current Livingston Parish Public School Board President and District 5 representative Buddy Mincey Jr. will relinquish his seat as he moves into a role as state representative for District 71.
The board will nominate and vote on his replacement, who will hold the position until a special election can be held. Superintendent Joe Murphy was mum on who might replace Mincey, but said he suspected the nomination would come from one of the other two Denham Springs board members.
Jan Benton represents District 3, while Bradley Harris represents District 4 - both inside the overall Denham Springs school district which stretches from north of the Highway 16 and 64 intersection, down nearly to Port Vincent.
A crowded field of five pushed a runoff for House District 71, but the secondary election favored just one.
Mincey Jr., who took 45% of the vote in the primary, won the house seat in the November runoff with 77% of the vote, or 9,559 votes, on 48.1% turnout - which was four percent more folks visiting the polls than in the primary election.
"The win is bitter sweet," Mincey said at the time. "I have proudly served on the School Board for the last thirteen years, and I have dedicated myself to serving our school system to the best of my ability.
"I regret having to leave this position, but I look forward to continuing to serve our school system and our parish at the State Capitol."
His opponent, Democrat Lori Callais, took 23% with 2,903 votes.
Mincey was the valedictorian of the 1987 class at Denham Springs High School, and went on to graduate from Southeastern Louisiana University with a bachelor’s in industrial technology. Since 2007 he has served as the safety, health, environmental director at Volks Construction.
Mincey has served 13 years on the School Board and says his “service and leadership reflect a a strong record of community accomplishments, problem solving, and collaboration.”
"I am hopeful that my service to the School Board has been impactful," Mincey said. "We have one of the best school systems in the state, and I am confident that my absence will be filled quickly with the capable leaders within our Board.
"Serving Livingston Parish Public Schools has been an enormous honor."
