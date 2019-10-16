LIVINGSTON - The school board will meet Thursday, although not at the regular time.
A 4 p.m. gathering is in store for the group, and anyone who cares to attend, with three items listed outside the normal agenda of approving minutes and payments.
First, Superintendent Joe Murphy will recognize the Kameron Aime, of Maurepas, the State Champion Pole Vaulter from Class B & C from 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019.
The second item on the agenda stays in the sports world, in a way. Supervisor of Child Nutrition Leah Smith and Special Programs Administrator of Child Nutrition Sommer Purvis will make a presentation on the NFL's GENYOUth grant program and their announcement of an award for the Livingston Parish school system.
The dairy producer-created National Dairy Council (NDC) and National Football League (NFL) formed the GENYOUth Foundation to make a lasting difference in the lives of children.
The public-private GENYOUth partnership engages students, schools, communities, business partners and thought leaders to build a health and wellness platform that has flexibility and energy.
Fuel Up to Play 60 – the largest health and wellness program in U.S. schools that was created by dairy farmers and the NFL – serves as GENYOUth’s flagship program.
GENYOUth generates additional funds for school grants that support FUTP 60 goals, such as growing participation in school breakfast.
Finally, Instructional Technology Facilitator Nikki Lavergne will introduce the board all over again to the STEAM Express, its highly-anticipated community mobile classroom unit unveiled in the fall of 2018. The re-purposed bus focuses on teaching science and technology based courses on an array of computers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.