In order to stay within budget, actions must be taken.
Cutting was the name of the game in 2011, when then Livingston Parish Superintendent of Schools Bill Spear called for the removal of a supervisor position in the curriculum department. Spear's proposal to remove the position was during a time of financial stress for the school system due to budget cuts.
The system itself declared a state of financial emergency.
However, Livingston Parish Public Schools have continued to grow but the position was never re-instated or re-filled.
Instead, Steve Vampran has been filling the roll of supervisor in both the Human Resources Department as well as the Curriculum department. According to two letters, one written by current Human Resources Supervisor Bruce Chaffin, and the other written by Curriculum Supervisor Tracy McRae, Vampran is unable to perform the duties in both departments.
Therefore, both are asking that Vampran be placed in the Human Resources Department, and a new supervisor role be re-created and filled in the curriculum department. The cost to the school system would be roughly $36,000.
During a meeting of the Atheltic and Budget Committee Monday night, Buddy Mincey Jr. made a motion, seconded by Kellee Hennessy Dickerson, to accept the proposal to retain Vampran in the Human Resources department and advertise for a new supervisor in the curriculum department.
The committee noted that the placement of Vampran strictly in the HR department required no board action, advertising and hiring a new supervisor in curriculum would require a board vote.
According to the letter written by Chaffin, retaining Vampran in HR would provide the following benefits:
- Begin having bi-annual meetings with substitute teachers, which is "very much needed" according to Chaffin
- Have meetings with the system's new appointed principals about all things personnel to better understand legal issues
- Vampran would assume all evaluation reporting responsibilities from the current middle school position
- Working together the supervisors would create HR manuals that school-level personnel could refer
- Develop yearly training for school level administration requirements
Chaffin also provided stats for the 2019-2020 school year (to date):
- 76 Personnel conferences/investigations completed
- 86 Background checks that needed further investigation
- 500+ New employees processed
- 157 Leaves processed
- 659 Human Resources staff meetings with employess
- 4000+ Employee total payroll processed each month
On the curriculum side, McRae listed 14 requirements for a curriculum coordinator:
- Has knowledge of the Louisiana Components of Effective Teaching
- Meetings with teachers to interpret and help implement the district's curriculum
- Assists teachers at their request in organizing classrooms for effective learning
- Serves as a consultant in the selection of instructional supplies, equipment, and books
- Assists in planning workshops and other in-service programs for helping to raise the level of instructional performance
- Assists in planning workshops and other in-service programs to raise the level of instructional performance
- Recommends ways in which the curriculum can be adjusted to meet the special learning needs of exceptional children
- Participates in proposed and ongoing curriculum development projects and Parish curriculum guides
- Serves as advisor and special consultant to probationary teachers
- Helps plan and carry out staff curriculum meetings
- Advises in the placement of grouping of children
- Engages as assigned in research related to curriculum development
- Completes Professional Growth Plan
- Performs other duties as assigned by the Superintendent
The board will consider both items at their meeting Tuesday night, Dec. 17 beginning at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.