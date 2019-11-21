LIVINGSTON -- Despite some heated discussion, the Livingston Parish School Board accepted a recommendation from Superintendent Joe Murphy and voted 8-1 Thursday to enter into terms of agreement with Taylor Media Services.
Taylor Media Services, owned and operated by Delia Taylor, wife of Livingston Parish Assessor Jeff Taylor, has worked with the school system in the past, providing media response and content creation at a per-hour fee.
Taylor was approved to continue serving the board after running into trouble with an occupational license during campaign season, when it was discovered that she was not in the Secretary of State's system due to being a sole proprietor, which are not kept by the SOS but shipped directly to the Department of Revenue.
She — like many other businesses — did not have an occupational license in Livingston Parish. With so many businesses, the sheriff’s office admitted that it was focused solely on those businesses which remit sales taxes.
While neither of those instances are by themselves an issue, they bring to light a campaign finance law that states an individual cannot be paid by a campaign for services rendered unless they meet the criteria of having an occupational license located in the parish in which they operate, or are in good standing with the Secretary of State and in business for over a year.
Taylor is still waiting to hear from campaign finance as to whether or not she met the criteria by trying to register with the state as a sole proprietor, and immediately was sent to the Department of Revenue. She also received her occupational license from the Livingston Parish Sheriff.
During Thursday’s meeting, the board voted to keep Taylor’s per-hour fee in effect, according to the terms of agreement, at a rate of $80 per hour on an “as-needed” basis, Murphy said.
“There are many times when there’s a lot of sensitive information that requires an extreme amount of caution,” Murphy said. “I’ve been pleased with these services in the past. I’ve dealt with Taylor Media Services immensely, and I’m pleased with what goes on there and how that looks for our board.”
Not everyone in attendance agreed with Murphy.
When School Board President Buddy Mincey opened the floor for three-minute public comments, Abby Crosby of Frost questioned Murphy’s decision to not put the media services out for bid and said that the money used for Taylor Media Services would be better served going to teachers.
“Making $80 an hour is a whole lot of money, and I’m sure our teachers would like to make $80 an hour, along with our custodians and everybody else,” Crosby said.
Devin Gregoire, of District 9, explained that if the board put it out for bid, state law requires that the fee for a public media services consultant would be at least $95 per hour and as high as $125 per hour. Murphy echoed Gregoire’s comments after the meeting and added that the school system “is not required to put out professional services for bid.”
“The state contract amount, if we went out for bid, would be a minimum of $95, and for emergency services, it’s $125,” Murphy said. “Our services are costing us a flat $80.”
Crosby then suggested using Career and Technical Education (CTE) students to perform some of the same duties Taylor Media Services has provided. She said most schools already put out their own content on their various social media platforms, such as Facebook and Instagram, and several schools have their own publications.
“A lot of times the schools actually put this information out,” Crosby said. “So if we could utilize the schools that have journalism and media programs there, that would cut down the prices and costs.”
Murphy said he believes “there’s a place for CTE students in the process” and that he’s had several conversations with key personnel to implement a process for their involvement. He said he anticipates putting that in place for the 2020-21 school year.
Taryn Creekbaum, of Walker, was next to speak, and like Crosby, she said the media services should have been put out for bid. Creekbaum said she respected Murphy as superintendent, “but it should not just be his choice of who he wants to use.”
“This is going to be the board’s choice,” Mincey said.
“But the public should have input,” Creekbaum countered.
Creekbaum said the board “should look at a variety of people and businesses that could provide services” and suggested that the superintendent and assistant superintendents could handle media when an issue arises.
“We’re quite capable of doing it in-house,” Creekbaum said. “I, as a taxpayer, would like my dollars used most efficiently, and if in the end you choose to use Taylor Media Services, it should only be after you have given others a chance.”
Kellee Dickerson, who cast the lone dissenting vote, offered to perform the duties of Taylor Media Services “for free.”
“Our CTE students are most capable, and I’m most capable as well,” Dickerson said. “I think when we cannot give our teachers and our staff a matching pay raise, I think it is questionable.”
When Gregoire said Dickerson performing as a media consultant would create “an ethics issue” with her position on the board — even if she were to do it for free — she offered to train assistant superintendents Jody Purvis and Stephen Parrill.
“I’m more than capable of training these individuals,” she said, pointing to her 20 years of experience. Dickerson owns and operates a media company and had a short television career.
“I think these individuals have enough on their plates to have to worry about media responses and the professionalism that’s required,” Mincey said. “They have enough with the jobs that they have.”
