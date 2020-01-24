LIVINGSTON -- There are no longer any empty seats on the Livingston Parish School Board.
Cecil Harris was voted to fill the vacant District 5 seat, which covers portions of Denham Springs, during the School Board’s meeting on Thursday, Jan. 23.
Harris replaces Buddy Mincey, Jr., who officially relinquished his seat in the Jan. 9 meeting as he moves into a role as state representative for District 71. Harris will serve the remainder of Mincey’s term until the election in November.
A 1968 graduate of Denham Springs High and a 1973 graduate of Southeastern Louisiana University, Harris was nominated for the seat by District 3 board member Jan Benton, who was seconded by Bradley Harris, of District 4. The vote passed 7-0.
Kellee Dickerson, of District 2, was absent from Thursday’s meeting.
After the meeting, Harris expressed excitement about joining the board, saying his 35 years of working in education have prepared him for this moment.
“I’ve been in education my whole life,” said Harris, who has a master’s degree in supervision administration. “I had qualified years and years ago to be on the school board, but at that time, I was selling spelling books to Livingston Parish, so it would have created a conflict of interest, so I dropped out.
“But I always wanted to do this and get an opportunity to experience it, and I feel I’m ready for it.”
Harris, a star basketball player at Denham Springs High in the late 1960s who was elected to the school’s Hall of Fame, has experience as a teacher and at one time served as a health and physical education supervisor in the Department of Education. After working for the state, he embarked on a career in the publishing world before retiring about eight years ago.
Harris’ wife is a former school teacher who taught at Southside Elementary, Lewis Vincent Elementary, and Seventh Ward Elementary. Their three sons are all graduates of Denham Springs High.
Though his experience in education comes from “the other side,” Harris believes working around educators and administrators for more than three decades will benefit him in this new endeavor.
“It’s kind of funny, [some of the board members] asked me if I would go to a state conference in February and if I had ever been to one of them,” Harris said. “I told them, ‘Yeah, for 30 years, as a vendor, trying to sell books.’ It’ll be different this time, but I’m ready for the challenge.”
In other news, the School Board approved the promotion of four Livingston Parish Public Schools employees.
Nathan Foster, former assistant principal at South Walker Elementary, will serve as principal of Eastside Elementary to replace Kelly LaBauve, who is now Supervisor of Instruction/Accountability. Foster’s contract runs through April 30.
Dwayne Dykes, former principal of Springfield Middle, was named the new Middle School Supervisor of Instruction. His contract runs June 30, 2022.
Both Foster and Dykes’ contracts are performance-based, Superintendent Joe Murphy said.
The board also voted to promote Sommer Purvis and Christina Coats to Substitute Supervisor of Child Nutrition and Substitute Special Programs Administrator of Child Nutrition, respectively. Their temporary terms will end May 18.
