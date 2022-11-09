With health insurance rates on the rise, the Livingston Parish School Board is covering an upcoming increase for its employees.
On Thursday, board members voted to absorb the employee cost of the OGB rate increase that goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2023.
Superintendent Joe Murphy said the rate increase will total about $46,000 for just under 2,800 employees for the upcoming fiscal year.
In his motion, Dr. Devin Gregoire, of District 9, recommended the board also cover an expected rate increase for the next fiscal year, which Murphy said would be another $46,000.
All told, the board voted to absorb $92,000 in OGB rate increases over the next two fiscal years.
“It behooves us as a board and system to protect our employees for the minimum of two fiscal years here while we look at other healthcare options,” Murphy said.
The school district, the biggest employer in the parish, has been weighing different healthcare options over the last several weeks. In its Oct. 20 meeting, the school board voted to let Insurance & Financial Services do a comparative analysis between self-funded versus alternative-funding sources, something other school districts have done.
Insurance & Financial Services is doing the study, which was pushed by School Board members Kellee Dickerson, free of charge.
