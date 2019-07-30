LIVINGSTON -- Livingston Parish school officials are taking measures ordered by the state to prevent a virus from affecting its computer systems, according to Joe Murphy, school superintendent.
The preventative measures began at 5 p.m. Tuesday when the school district began taking down its computer system, Murphy said. It will affect Internet access, email and some telephones, he said.
“It will impact our ability to communicate,” Murphy said.
If everything is carried out properly, most of the systems could be working by Wednesday evening, he said. So far, there are no indications that any virus has gotten into the school district’s systems, Murphy said.
Ransomware, a computer virus, looks for data to encrypt, said Carlos Williams, technology director.
“Then it says you pay us, or you won’t get it back,” he said.
“We’ve got 10 to 12 hours’ worth of work to do,” Williams said.
Murphy updated the School Board’s Athletic/Staff Committee at its meeting Tuesday at the Central Office.
“Right now, the Governor’s Office, Office of Homeland Security and Louisiana Cybersecurity have declared an emergency across Louisiana and prescribed some precautions,” Murphy said.
“We have not detected anything on our network out of the ordinary. We upgraded systems last year; it’s a good thing,” he said.
Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency after ransomware infected four school districts, including Tangipahoa Parish.
The other three school districts are in north Louisiana: Sabine, Morehouse and the City of Monroe.
Williams was in contact with state officials and at 2:30 p.m., an alert was sent to all school employees, Murphy said.
“We will shut down at 5, and there will be no access,” into school systems, Williams said. “We will work tonight to get back access to critical systems for schools to operate.”
Internet access will be the first to go and the last to come back, Williams said.
“We asked if we could wait until Friday and the answer from the state of Louisiana was absolutely not,” Murphy said.
The superintendent said he was asked to shut down when he got off the phone.
Murphy said the stance of the state is no one is paying any ransom.
The Governor’s Office, Homeland Security and National Guard have sent response teams to help the affected parishes, he said.
“They have to figure how to get these people help to get back up,” he said.
