Livingston Parish Public Schools

Livingston Parish Public Schools sign

 David Gray | The News

At first, Lauren Kennedy was hopeful.

Despite the negative posts she saw on social media, Kennedy felt things would go in favor of the school system, which had proposed a sales tax to boost employee salaries in the underpaying district.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.