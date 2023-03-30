At first, Lauren Kennedy was hopeful.
Despite the negative posts she saw on social media, Kennedy felt things would go in favor of the school system, which had proposed a sales tax to boost employee salaries in the underpaying district.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an affordable subscription to continue accessing our content.
At first, Lauren Kennedy was hopeful.
Despite the negative posts she saw on social media, Kennedy felt things would go in favor of the school system, which had proposed a sales tax to boost employee salaries in the underpaying district.
If passed, the Livingston Parish school system, typically one of the state’s highest achieving, would’ve jumped to the area’s highest paying — something district leaders felt would slow the mass exodus of qualified employees in recent years.
Kennedy, an elementary principal, said she was initially hopeful for herself and colleagues, but mostly for her employees. She has four teachers who are married to other teachers in the parish, so those households would’ve received a significant boost. Another dozen of her employees are single parents, meaning the extra pay would’ve “changed their lives.”
Beyond passing out fliers at a STEM night, Kennedy kept campaigning away from school, not even placing a sign on campus. She said she felt the daily work of her staff, through regular lessons, after-school activities, and community involvement, “spoke louder than any campaign could.”
But as March 25 approached, Kennedy started to have doubts, especially as more and more signs plastered with the phrase “VOTE NO” popped up.
“It started to become obvious which way it would go,” she said.
When the results came in around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Kennedy’s doubts turned into reality: 54 percent against the tax, 46 percent in favor. In her school’s precincts, those against the tax represented an even greater majority.
“It was a resounding ‘no,’” Kennedy said. “And it was gut-wrenching.”
Kennedy’s comments echoed the feelings of many within the school system since voters rejected a one-cent sales tax that would’ve boosted Livingston Parish school employee pay.
The proposed 20-year tax would’ve generated an estimated $24 million annually, enough to give all employees a 10-percent raise, with a baseline increase of $2,500. That would’ve pushed the district to the top among local districts for employee pay from its place at the bottom.
Employees to benefit would’ve been teachers, bus drivers, custodians, cafeteria workers, central office personnel, and superintendents, officials said.
As the only parish-wide item on the March 25 ballot, the proposed sales tax turned into a divisive issue across Livingston Parish. Signs and billboards popped up along highways and in front of businesses and homes, both in favor and against. Arguments raged on social media, with comment threads reaching the hundreds.
School officials hoped the tax would’ve helped the district recruit and retain more qualified teachers and support staff, a difficult task as job fairs yield fewer applicants than ever before. Since the onset of COVID-19, the district has grappled with a staffing shortage as employees leave for better pay in neighboring parishes.
Those in support of the tax also called it a necessary step to keep the district from dipping in performance — something that has already started, according to a report from the Department of Education.
Despite receiving overwhelming support from the educational community, the proposal drew strong opposition from many in the public.
That eventual majority argued the school system needed to look within its existing budget to find extra money for a salary increase before proposing a tax. One official said adding a tax would be akin to asking school employees to “pay for their own raises.”
Other critics said the parish is already heavily taxed, while others expressed distrust of the central office and school board.
Multiple teachers and school employees described the last few weeks as a difficult experience — one that has grown worse since Saturday’s results were finalized. Words such as “hurt,” “discouraged,” “disheartened,” and “unappreciated” were used by several who spoke with The News.
But those feelings, they said, are not solely because of the tax proposal’s failure. Many said they were surprised — and “crushed” in the words of one teacher — at the animosity directed at their profession in recent weeks, especially on social media.
“People called us ‘glorified babysitters,’” said Sydney Brignac, a special education teacher. “There were just so many negative things being said.”
Fallout has reverberated in the school system since the tax proposal’s failure. This week, the district canceled a scheduled job fair due to a lack of interest. The next day, two Denham Springs schools announced they were canceling classes due to an apparent strike.
“This has been a really hard week,” said Julie Jacobsen, a math teacher of more than 20 years. “This was worse than COVID for me and a lot of my fellow teachers, with the constant ridiculing of everything we do.
“We feel hurt, demoralized, diminished. Somehow we became the enemy, and I don’t know how that happened.”
‘The gap… is only going to get bigger’
In the weeks leading up to the vote, Justin Wax reached out to every contact in his phone, hoping to drum up support for the sales tax.
He also posted an informal survey on his Facebook page, asking people why they moved to the parish.
The “overwhelming” reason, he said, was for the schools.
“We only have so much industry in Livingston Parish and so many things we can offer for entertainment,” said Wax, a junior high principal. “The overwhelming response of why people want to be here was because of the schools.”
In the last 20 years, Livingston Parish has grown from a rural community to the state’s ninth-most populated parish. Since 2000, more than 50,000 people have moved to the parish. In the 2020 census, Livingston Parish had a growth rate four times greater than the statewide average and seventh-fastest in Louisiana.
And many have attributed that growth, in large part, to the schools.
“We have a great community, and the quality of education is one of the reasons we have the good things in Livingston Parish,” Superintendent Joe Murphy said in a previous interview with The News. “It’s not the only thing. Health and safety out here are outstanding. But people come here for our schools.”
Given the school system’s status in the community, many in the district felt the tax proposal had a chance of passing, despite the difficulty in passing a new tax in the historically conservative parish.
Even when the polls closed and the first results came in, the race appeared close: Of the 6,215 early voting and absentee votes, there were 3,170 people against the proposal and 3,046 voting in support, a difference of just 124.
But that gulf only widened: Of the nearly 17,700 who voted, approximately 9,523 people voted against the tax compared to the 8,176 who voted in support. Only 23 of the parish’s 79 voting precincts had a majority in favor of the sales tax.
Most of the proposal’s support came from the more rural areas of the parish, specifically Albany, Springfield, Holden, Maurepas, and French Settlement.
Meanwhile, the parish’s more densely populated areas were firmly against it. A combined four precincts located in Walker and Livingston supported the tax. The Denham Springs district, the parish’s largest, had support in four of its 32 precincts, with nearly 60 percent of the 4,304 votes going against the tax.
Beth Jones, Live Oak High school's principal who leads the district’s highest-rated school, took to Facebook to express her disappointment in the Watson area’s voters. In the post, which has been shared nearly 200 times, she blamed “a political agenda” for influencing the outcome of the vote “instead of… what is best for our schools and students.”
Speaking to The News, Jones — a graduate of Livingston Parish who has worked in the system for 25 years — expressed fear for the district’s future, noting that some of her employees are already being recruited to go elsewhere.
“I was upset because I know what we’ve built here at this school for our community, and it’s been hard,” she said. “There’s been a lot of professional growth here, and I’m very worried I’m going to lose these great teachers.
“I’ve already seen the text messages and emails from people contacting them to go to higher-paying jobs in the surrounding areas. I knew that was coming if we didn’t do something for our teachers.”
For many, it was hard to ignore the outcome of elections in neighboring East Baton Rouge and Ascension parishes, where voters renewed property taxes for employees.
In East Baton Rouge Parish, voters approved the renewals of three property taxes — estimated to bring in a combined $51.4 million annually — that will go toward recruiting and retaining employees, according to the proposition’s resolution. In Ascension Parish, voters approved a millage valued at $36 million annually to go to school employees, the resolution stated.
The average teacher salaries in both East Baton Rouge ($54,457) and Ascension ($53,905) are at least $3,000 more than in Livingston Parish ($50,243), according to a May 2022 report from the Louisiana Legislative Auditor.
And with the sales tax rejection, those pay gaps will likely increase, school leaders said.
“Those were tax renewals [in East Baton Rouge and Ascension parishes], so there is a difference [from what we were proposing],” Kennedy said. “But the gap between us and the other districts is only going to get bigger.”
‘A slap in the face’
Danielle Doolan, an elementary school counselor, knows she could make more money working in a private practice.
But she said that wouldn’t give her the same fulfillment she gets from working in a school.
“Sometimes, things can be hard,” she said, “but it’s so worth it on the days when you feel like you’re making a difference. That’s what keeps me going.”
But after the tax proposal’s rejection Doolan, like many in the district, will have hard decisions to make in the near future.
Doolan is expecting her first child “any day now” — during an interview on March 28, she said her due date was the next day — and she wonders if it’ll make sense for her to come back to work.
“With money we thought might be coming in, I still might have questioned coming back, but I was going to come back,” she said. “I thought me and my husband would be good. But maybe we’re not.”
The backlash she’s seen hasn’t helped.
“It is discouraging to go to school for so long and be in a career where it feels like a thankless job,” Doolan said. “You’re driving down the street and all you see is ‘Vote No.’ It’s just a slap in the face.”
Brignac, who is in her third year of teaching, said she spends much of her own money on school supplies for her self-contained class. Some of the items she’s had to purchase include a color printer, colored ink, a laminator, and laminating sheets.
Last year, she secured a grant to buy iPads for her students. Before that, she’d have to print out the entire learning unit.
"I had to print out everything,” she said.
She also spends much of her off time working on lessons for class, time working
Brignac said she and her paraprofessionals grew hopeful at the thought of getting a 10-percent pay bump, hopes that were dashed Saturday night. Based on her current salary, Brignac said it’ll take her 13 years to reach the salary she would’ve gotten in August had the tax passed.
“It was definitely a gut punch,” she said.
Jacobsen, who graduated from Livingston Parish, said she was most bothered by the “misinformation” she saw on social media and added that the failed tax will have “a long-lasting effect” on the district.
Jacobsen noted how neighboring school districts have been scouting local teachers for months, and she now fears her two children currently in the school system won’t have certified teachers in the near future.
“I’ve seen on teacher posts how their friends are telling them to come to [another] district,” she said. “The [other districts are] coming after us. Because if you can go to a neighboring parish and make more and still do what you love, then why not?”
“This raise was not gonna have any of us riding around in luxury cars,” she said later. “It was going to make us competitive to get teachers. That’s out the window now.”
Staff Writer/Photographer
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular audio clips.
(Editor's Note: The following is a paid story for iVisa)
Please disable your ad blocker, and refresh the page to view this content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.