Livingston Parish Public Schools

Livingston Parish Public Schools sign

 David Gray | The News

Officials more clearly defined a task force that will search for ways to boost salaries for Livingston Parish school employees following a divisive tax proposal that voters rejected in March.

The cost savings task force, which was given the green light by the Cost Savings Committee earlier this month, will consist of 11 members from inside and outside the district, according to the approved mission statement. Its first meeting will be no later than May 18.

