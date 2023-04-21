Officials more clearly defined a task force that will search for ways to boost salaries for Livingston Parish school employees following a divisive tax proposal that voters rejected in March.
The cost savings task force, which was given the green light by the Cost Savings Committee earlier this month, will consist of 11 members from inside and outside the district, according to the approved mission statement. Its first meeting will be no later than May 18.
The task force will gather information and present it to a third-party consultant that will be conducting a “comprehensive study” of the district to find cost savings and explore potential extra sources of revenues, all with a goal of funding system-wide pay raises. The task force will also share information with the Cost Savings Committee.
The task force will work until the third-party consultant completes its final report, at which time the task force “will no longer be an active group unless extended by Board action,” the mission statement says.
As an “informational” group instead of an “advisory” group, the task force will be able to operate under more relaxed rules, according to School Board Attorney Mark Boyer.
“‘Informational’ is just gathering information,” Boyer said during Thursday's meeting. “You don’t present a position one way or the other. You provide information, organize information, and give it to the Cost Savings Committee for them to evaluate.”
“If it’s ‘advisory,’” Boyer continued, “that body will evaluate the information and present a recommendation,” meaning the task force would then be subject to public meeting laws.
Committee members opted for an “informational” task force for logistical reasons, saying that’ll enable the group to more easily meet without the constraints of public meeting laws that require, among other things, an agenda, public notification, and a quorum.
But Ron McMorris, of District 8, stressed that meetings of the task force will still be open — and likely broadcast, like regular School Board meetings — to the public for residents to weigh in.
“Regardless of what we call it, we are being transparent,” McMorris said. “We can’t call it one thing or another to hide anything. [People will] still get the same information and have the same voice. We’re not blocking anything out or trying to hide anything.”
The committee’s renewed sense of urgency comes in the wake of a controversial one-cent sales tax proposal that failed at the polls March 25. Officials said the tax would’ve funded 10-percent pay raises for all 3,700 Livingston Parish school employees — which they said would have pushed the district to the top of the region in pay and helped slow the recent exodus of qualified employees.
But the tax was heavily debated in conservative Livingston Parish, which rarely passes new taxes, and failed as 54 percent of voters opted against it. The election drew 20 percent of the parish’s 86,000 registered voters, the highest turnout for a non-presidential, parish-wide spring ballot in at least 15 years, according to information from the Secretary of State.
Since the tax proposal’s failure, district leaders have scrambled to ease employee workloads, most notably by voting to end the school year a full week ahead of time. Other measures included scheduling parent conferences during a teacher’s contracted work time, giving principals discretion to discontinue any non-essential club or activity outside the sponsor’s contracted work period, and no longer making employees work after-hours events.
On April 5, the Cost Saving Committee approved the creation of the task force. That decision came a week after the School Board approved hiring a third-party consultant to perform a detailed analysis of the staffing and salary structure within the district.
The task force will assist the consultant in its study, which will provide “district budget review, interim report, fiscal analysis, budget support, systemic improvements, management/organizational studies, effective communication plans, and increasing internal capacity of all operations,” according to the minutes of the March 30 meeting.
“It is a complete comprehensive review of our system,” said Superintendent Joe Murphy on Thursday.
The new task force will be led by board members Brad Sharp, of District 1, and Kellee Hennessy Dickerson, of District 2. The other nine members will be as follows:
– One Livingston Parish Teachers Association representative
– One Livingston Parish Principals Association representative
– One classified representative (bus driver, school food service, custodian, maintenance, etc.)
– Two parents representatives
– One representative from business/industry, LEDC, or other business-related stakeholder
– One Livingston Parish Public Schools business department representative
– One Sales tax representative
– One unspecified representative
Board members will be able to submit candidates to Sharp, chairman of the Cost Savings Initiative Committee and newly-formed task force, by April 27, and he will make the final selections. That excludes the representatives from LPTA and LPPA, which will select their own candidates.
But task force members may “request information/suggestions/advice/input from various departments or groups,” according to the mission statement.
“There’s a lot of qualified people that can be on the task force itself,” McMorris said, “but if every one of these chairs is filled with people, we will never accomplish anything. We have to narrow this down, and 11 members seems very fair to me.”
“But it doesn’t forbid anyone else from participating and being a part of anything that happens with this task force,” McMorris added.
Not all were pleased with the makeup of the task force. Two members of the Livingston Federation of Teachers and School Employees, which has around 430 members, said the task force needed a union representative to "rebuild trust amongst the staff and community at large."
“I’m requesting that a voice for your teachers be on that task force so that we can be included in helping look for that raise,” said President Tamara Cupit.
