LIVINGSTON – After 2½ years of leading the Livingston Parish school system’s recovery from its worst natural disaster, Superintendent Rick Wentzel announced he will step from his position on June 15.
The announcement came on Thursday, Feb. 21, at the meeting of the School Board.
Wentzel said he was “resolute in his decision,” and felt it was the right time, even though he still had one more year on his contract with the School Board. As he has done whenever he has spoken to groups, Wentzel credited the staff, principals, teachers and support personnel with the success of the system.
The School Board will advertise the opening for the superintendent’s job in professional journals and other media. The board decided that at its next meeting, it will come up with a proposal for the process that will be used to hire Wenztel’s replacement.
“A tumultuous time for the system” was Wentzel’s description of the past 2½ years after the Great Flood of 2016, which poured in only 31 days after he officially became superintendent.
“We’re coming back stronger,” was the refrain Wentzel used schools doubled up in some locations so children could go back to class.
The flood affected 19 schools and damaged three seriously enough that federal authorities agreed to help fund their demolition and construction of new schools.
Today, flood repairs are complete at all schools and the three hardest-hit campuses – Southside Junior High, Southside Elementary and Denham Springs Elementary – will have new buildings built.
The School Board approved giving Wentzel the top job in the school system on June 15, 2016, putting him in charge of 45 schools and almost 26,000 students. Wentzel, had been part of the Livingston Parish school system for 22 years at that point, replaced Superintendent John Watson, who retired July 1, 2016.
The School Board gave Wentzel a four-year contract from July 1, 2016, to June 30, 2020.
It was one week ago that the School Board interviewed Wentzel and three other candidates – all of whom had Louisiana ties – then chose Wentzel to be considered.
Wentzel, an Ohio native, came to Louisiana when his father was stationed at the U.S. Army base at Fort Polk.
He graduated from Pickering High and earned both his undergraduate and master’s degrees from Southeastern Louisiana University.
A Walker resident since 1979, his daughter is a graduate of Walker High.
Wentzel started in the Livingston Parish system in 1986, teaching two years at Live Oak High School before moving to the East Baton Rouge Parish school system.
He spent eight years at Belaire High, including five years in administration.
He returned to Livingston Parish in 1996 at Southside Junior High. Barely two months in, when the principal at Springfield High fell ill, he stepped in, beginning a five-year tenure there.
He then spent five years as principal at Westside Junior High before moving to the central office for nine years.
The School Board, meeting as a search committee, interviewed four candidates, taking up five hours, before it settled on Wentzel. When asked about his leadership style in 2016, Wentzel described it as “hands-on and situational.”
“Sometimes, you need to tell somebody what to do,” Wentzel said. “Other times you may need to sell people on what to do, participate with them in what needs to be done or delegate. I’m really hands-on, but it is still situational depending on the situation.”
Wentzel said in 2016 the major challenges facing schools were the state’s fiscal situation, public education’s image and a dwindling pool of quality teachers.
“We are lucky that we are between LSU and Southeastern and it makes it easy for us to get quality teachers, but in some areas for us it’s become slim pickings,” he said then.
