DENHAM SPRINGS - Years of negotiation, jumping through hoops, hard work, and some good ole fashioned hope have brought a Livingston Parish project near to completion.
On October 4, the school board approved the bid for construction of the new Denham Springs Elementary school near downtown Denham Springs.
Tuesday, Livingston Parish Public Schools Superintendent Joe Murphy announced that the system will break ground on the site Thursday, October 24 at 3 p.m.
"It's been a long time coming," Murphy said with a smile. "It's going to be quick, because we're ready to get to work."
Jim Ziler, of Ziler & Associates, project architect, said Blount submitted a base bid of $15,690,000. Blount also submitted an alternate bid of $368,000 for repairs to the multi-purpose building, the only building that remains at the Range Avenue campus.
This brought the Blount bid to a total of $16,058,000, Ziler said. The target date for completion is March 2021.
The new campus will house 700 students, Murphy said, and contain 80,000 square feet — up from the 55,000 square feet in the now-demolished buildings. The main building will be two stories – “The first two-story elementary in Livingston Parish,” he said.
“There will be collaborative spaces in the halls,” Murphy said, where “small groups can go to learn.”
A playground area will be behind the school and from the library, students will be able to look out onto the playground, he added.
“But it’s not about being pretty,” Murphy said. “It’s about 21st century learning.”
