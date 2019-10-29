Residents of parts of Denham Springs have been standing on their hands waiting to hear of news for two of their schools, which will become one after reconstruction.
The wait may not be over, but there is a piece of news recently released by Superintendent Joe Murphy that gives hope.
"We're hoping to let Southside's mega campus (junior high and high school) in January of 2020," Murphy said with a smile.
That smile was generated because Murphy has been on a similar journey as the school faculty, staff, and students. The former assistant superintendent led the charge in the recovery phase of the schools, after they were established as 'substantially damaged' by FEMA - meaning 50% of the structure's value was damaged.
Therefore, both campuses were torn down. Southside Elementary, on Range Avenue, became a Science and Technology Center for Denham Springs High School.
Southside Junior High's campus will soon become home to both schools, hence the term mega campus, which will be a roughly $42 - $45 million structure, that has two 'wings' which will each house their respective schools.
It will also be built 8 feet in the air, with faculty and teacher parking underneath, due to FEMA and HUD requirements. However, meeting those requirements means that the school system doesn't have to come out of pocket for the costs of the new school.
Southside's campus was more tricky than Denham Springs Elementary, which recently broke ground inside the city limits. Wetlands mitigation and environmental historical preservation studies had to be completed before construction could start.
Murphy's office recently received the 'green light' from FEMA on wetlands, and anticipates to receive the environmental conservation paperwork in the next 30 days. The timeline from bid to construction is usually 30-45 days, so Murphy expects construction to begin in late winter or early spring, 2020.
The goal? Open for students to return to the new campus for 2021-2022 school year.
“We don’t have to define learning by the four walls of a classroom,” Murphy said earlier this year at an unveiling of the seven renderings depicting the mega campus.
Southside Elementary will have a capacity for 700 students, while Southside Junior High will have space for 1,000, Murphy said.
To protect the schools from flooding again, architect Alvin Fairburn & Associates drew up three-story buildings – with no first floor. The bottom floor will not be occupied and the exterior hides that feature.
But the bottom floor will have one use, according to Murphy.
“Teachers won’t need to carry umbrellas every day when they park,” he said, which drew a loud “Woo-hoo” from one table occupied by teachers.
A total of 125 covered spaces just for faculty and staff will be available, with controlled the access, he said.
“This will be the most perimetered, secured facility in the parish,” Murphy said.
The front of the two schools might look like one front, but is two separate entrances that mirror each other, Murphy said. Buses will drop off students in front of the schools. Car riders will be dropped off on the sides of their respective schools.
“Never shall they cross,” Murphy said.
An enclosed courtyard is in center of the complex, with a second-floor library looking down on the courtyard. The courtyard offers learning places, “an opportunity to go outside and teach a class,” Murphy said.
On the second floor also are outside learning spaces, two for each school.
Not all the space on the second floor is committed; some is being held for future expansion or needs, Murphy sad.
“It’s all about the students,” Partin said. “We wanted a 21st century learning environment.
“We wanted a classroom that allows a teacher a million different classrooms.
“Every day it could look different, whatever you’re covering that day,” he said. Each day you create a different learning environment.”
The “graveyard classroom” of the past – rows of desks with rows of students – is gone, Partin said. “Children have different learning styles.
“The definition of education here has changed,” he said.
Williams said the school will be a new experience for her students.
Her third-graders were in kindergarten in 2016 and only at Southside Elementary for a week. Her second-graders never attended the school.
Murphy himself spent a total of 14 years at Southside Junior High as a teacher, coach, administrative assistant, assistant principal, and principal.
He repeated what has become a mantra at flood recovery events for those affiliated with the schools.
“Once a Buc, always a Buc.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.