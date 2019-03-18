DENHAM SPRINGS – The second of three public meetings to develop a bicycle and pedestrian plan for Denham Springs will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, according to the leader of Denham Strong.
“Bring your ideas,” said Jeanette Clark, Denham Strong community recovery coordinator, about the public meeting will be held at 569 Florida Ave. SW.
The workshops are being held to identify the opportunities and challenges of a bike and pedestrian in Denham Springs and explore possible alternatives, Clark said.
At the first meeting, the idea of a master plan was presented, she said.
Ideas from the public are being sought about where they think the path should be and what it should contain.
A group of LSU landscape architecture students are participating in the project and will be present Tuesday to offer their ideas for the path, Clark said.
Gresham Smith, of Baton Rouge, has been awarded a contract to pull together the information from the meetings into a plan.
The design firm helps communities design institutions and infrastructure, according to its website.
The third public meeting will be Aug. 6 and the plan should be completed to present to the public on Oct. 15. Then funding will be sought.
