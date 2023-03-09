Livingston Parish Courthouse

Pictured is the Livingston Parish Courthouse.

 David Gray | The News

A Prairieville man is once again on trial for a 2017 slaying in Walker, a trial resulting from the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling that mandates unanimous verdicts for serious crimes.

Blayson Fife, now 23, again faces life in prison for the shooting death of Rick McBride, a 61–year-old man who was shot to death inside his Walker home in the 13000 block of Pine Park Drive in July 2017.

