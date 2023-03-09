A Prairieville man is once again on trial for a 2017 slaying in Walker, a trial resulting from the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling that mandates unanimous verdicts for serious crimes.
Blayson Fife, now 23, again faces life in prison for the shooting death of Rick McBride, a 61–year-old man who was shot to death inside his Walker home in the 13000 block of Pine Park Drive in July 2017.
During the August 2019 trial, prosecutors said that Fife burglarized McBride’s home, fatally shot him, and returned with others on multiple occasions to steal more before fleeing to California. Fife, who had just turned 18 at the time of the crimes, and others were eventually arrested near the Mexico border.
Fife was later indicted on a charge of first-degree murder.
Ultimately, a Livingston Parish jury found Fife, then 20, guilty of second-degree murder for McBride’s death, arriving at the decision by a 10-2 vote. Fife, who has maintained his innocence, was later sentenced to life in prison without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence.
But Fife’s conviction and sentence were later rescinded following the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2020 ruling that the U.S. Constitution’s Sixth Amendment, which guarantees the right to an impartial trial, requires that jurors be unanimous to convict in serious criminal cases.
At the time of the decision, Louisiana and Oregon were the only two states that did not already require unanimous verdicts for criminal convictions.
In December 2020, the state court of appeals granted Fife a new trial, citing the Supreme Court’s note that the ruling applied to cases “still pending on direct appeal.”
Jury selection for Fife’s second trial began Tuesday in 21st Judicial District Court and lasted for more than a day, with opening arguments taking place late Wednesday morning. Fife was present in court Wednesday, dressed in a dark blue button-down dress shirt and khaki slacks.
In his opening statement, Assistant District Attorney Brett Sommer told jurors that Fife shot McBride four times as he slept and later bragged about it to a friend, saying “he wanted a tattoo signifying he was a murderer.”
“The shooter’s sitting right there,” Sommer said, pointing at Fife.
Sommer also tried to get ahead of the defense’s argument that some of the state’s witnesses received deals in exchange for testifying against Fife. He said, of all the people involved, Fife was the only person who went back to McBride’s house multiple times to steal more guns and cash.
“What name do you keep hearing consistently?” Sommer asked jurors. “I submit to you that you’re going to keep hearing Blayson Fife’s name.”
In his opening remarks, defense attorney Thomas Damico said the state “doesn’t have one piece of credible evidence” to prove that Fife killed McBride, arguing that prosecutors are relying on “unproven fact,” “unreliable testimony,” and “compromised witnesses.” He said two key witnesses received “incredible deals” from the state, which gave them “reasons to lie.”
Damico argued that Fife could be charged with aggravated burglary but blasted the notion that his client pulled the trigger, arguing that another committed the actual murder.
“Blayson Fife is not guilty of this charge,” Damico said. “He is innocent of second-degree murder.”
The trial is expected to last multiple days.
Before his passing, McBride was a self-employed structural detailer for many fabrication shops in the area, according to his obituary, which also described him as “a huge Chicago Cubs fan [who] loved LSU and the Rolling Stones.”
Friends called McBride an “incredible” man and “a good guy” who’d “give you the shirt off his back.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.