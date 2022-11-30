End of the Lane, a high-end liquidation merchandise store, is coming to the Juban Crossing Shopping Center.
Officials announced the retail store’s upcoming location in a recent social media post. The store should open sometime next month.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an affordable subscription to continue accessing our content.
End of the Lane, a high-end liquidation merchandise store, is coming to the Juban Crossing Shopping Center.
Officials announced the retail store’s upcoming location in a recent social media post. The store should open sometime next month.
“Hey Denham Springs… We’re coming for you!” officials said on the store’s official Facebook page. “End of the Lane Juban Crossing opening in December. Stay tuned for details!”
End of the Lane sells close-out merchandise from big-box retailers. Items include home goods, clothing, bath and body products, gardening, cleaning supplies, electronics, school and office supplies, toys, and party supplies.
End of the Lane has locations in Baton Rouge, Prairieville, and Mandeville.
In their social media post, End of the Lane officials said the Denham Springs location is hiring and that anyone interested can message them on Facebook.
Staff Writer/Photographer
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular audio clips.
(Editor's Note: The following is a paid story for iVisa)
Please disable your ad blocker, and refresh the page to view this content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.