U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy will not run for governor next year, he announced in a statement Friday morning.
Cassidy, 65, was one of several names floated around as a potential candidate for the upcoming gubernatorial race.
But the senator ended any such speculation in his statement, saying he intends to “remain focused on the job I was sent here to do.”
“When I was elected to the United States Senate, I was given a job to represent the people of Louisiana and serve the people of the United States of America,” Cassidy said. “For the last several years, I have been working on specific legislation that is critical for the future of our state and country.
“I don’t know if these solutions will pass, but I know they will not pass if I decide to run for another office. I have chosen to remain focused on the job I was sent here to do and to see these efforts through. Therefore, I will not be a candidate for governor.”
Only one candidate, Attorney General Jeff Landry, has officially launched a campaign to replace Gov. John Bel Edwards, who is term-limited. Earlier this month, the Louisiana Republican Party’s executive committee voted to endorse Landry in the 2023 race, a move that was met with backlash from both RSCC members and prominent state Republicans considering a bid for governor next year.
Earlier this week, U.S. Sen. John Kennedy announced he would reveal his decision on the race “soon” — an announcement made six days after he handily won his second term in Washington, D.C. Other potential contenders include Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, Treasurer John Schroder, and Rep. Garret Graves.
On Thursday, Cassidy announced his intention to become the next Ranking Member of the U.S. Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee. The formal process to seat the next ranking member will take place in the new Congress.
“It is an honor to have this position, not just to have it but to do something with it to serve the people of Louisiana and the United States of America,” Cassidy said Thursday. “I look forward to securing real solutions for issues facing us all.”
My statement on the 2023 Louisiana race for governor. #lagov #lasen pic.twitter.com/EJ1hek6YSR— Bill Cassidy, M.D. (@BillCassidy) November 18, 2022
