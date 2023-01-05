John Kennedy is staying in Washington, D.C.
The U.S. senator who had long been pegged as a potential candidate for Louisiana’s upcoming gubernatorial race recently told supporters he won’t run for governor, news that could open the door for other candidates to join the race.
Kennedy, a 71-year-old Republican from Madisonville, won his second six-year term in the U.S. Senate in November. A week after his lopsided victory, Kennedy said he was “giving serious consideration” to the governor’s race, saying he wanted to help the state amid its “serious challenges.”
But in an email to supporters this week, Kennedy said he can “help my state and nation more in the Senate.”
“I have looked hard into my heart and decided to remain in the Senate and not to run for Governor,” Kennedy said. “Senator and Governor are very different jobs. At this juncture, I just think I can help my state and my country more in the Senate.
“I have passed more bills as the lead author than any first term senator in Louisiana’s history, but, to be an effective Senator, killing bad ideas is just as important as advancing good ones. I’m going to be very busy doing both.”
Kennedy’s latest announcement came two months after he stormed to victory for his second term in the U.S. Senate. He picked up 62 percent of the vote — no other candidate had more than 18 percent — to hold onto the seat he first won in 2016.
Despite winning another term in the Senate, Kennedy was perhaps the biggest name being thrown around in the state’s governor’s race. Prior to his election, Kennedy served as state treasurer of Louisiana for five terms.
So far, only one major candidate — Attorney General Jeff Landry — has announced intentions to run for governor. Landry, who announced his bid for governor in a video released in early October, has already received an endorsement from Louisiana’s Republican Party’s executive committee, a move that drew criticism from some of the state’s top Republican officials.
Other potential contenders include Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser and Treasurer John Schroder.
Fellow U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy was considering a run but announced in November he wouldn’t run for governor.
Louisiana’s gubernatorial election to replace term-limited Gov. John Bel Edwards will occur on Oct. 14, 2023. If one candidate does not receive more than half the vote, the top two vote recipients face off in a general election on Nov. 18, 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.