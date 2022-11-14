Less than a week after securing a seat in the U.S. Senate for another six years, Sen. John Kennedy is “giving serious consideration” to another office — governor of Louisiana.
Kennedy released a brief statement Monday morning saying he will be announcing a decision “soon” on whether or not he will run in the state’s upcoming gubernatorial race.
In Monday’s statement, Kennedy said Louisiana is “facing serious challenges” and that the state needs a governor who can “help solve our toughest problems.”
“I’ve spent my life and career serving the people of Louisiana,” Kennedy said. “Becky and I raised our family here and are so proud to call it home. But we can’t deny that our great state is facing serious challenges. To meet those challenges, Louisiana families deserve a governor who can lead our state and help solve our toughest problems.
"Over the last year, Louisianians have asked me time and time again to come home to serve as governor during these difficult times,” Kennedy continued. “Becky and I love the people of Louisiana. We’ve always listened to them, so I am giving serious consideration to entering the governor’s race. I’ll be announcing my decision soon.”
Kennedy’s announcement came days after he stormed to victory for his second term in the U.S. Senate. The Madisonville Republican picked up 62 percent of the vote — no other candidate had more than 18 percent — to hold onto the seat he first won in 2016.
If Kennedy does decide to run for governor, he will do so without the endorsement of his own party. Earlier this month, the Louisiana Republican Party’s executive committee voted to endorse Attorney General Jeff Landry in the 2023 race. Landry announced his intentions to run for governor in a 7-minute video released in early October, ending months of speculation.
The Republican Party’s endorsement was met with backlash from both RSCC members and prominent state Republicans considering a bid for governor next year.
Other potential contenders include Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, Treasurer John Schroder, Rep. Garret Graves and Sen. Bill Cassidy.
Louisiana’s gubernatorial election to replace term-limited Gov. John Bel Edwards will occur on Oct. 14, 2023. If one candidate does not receive more than half the vote, the top two vote recipients face off in a general election on Nov. 18, 2023.
