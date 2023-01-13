This year’s governor’s race picked up another candidate Friday when State Sen. Sharon Hewitt announced her candidacy.
“Politicians have failed our state for decades, saddling us with a failing tax code, struggling schools, and rising crime in our cities,” Hewitt said. “It’s time for a governor who will get things done. That’s why I’m running to lead this great state I love.”
Hewitt, a Republican, becomes the third high-profile official to launch a campaign to replace Gov. John Bel Edwards, who is term-limited.
Other candidates are Attorney General Jeff Landry and Treasurer John Schroder. Small business owner Hunter Lundy from Lake Charles has also announced he is running.
Hewitt, who was elected to the state legislature in 2016, said she has been “a champion for improving education, lowering taxes, and creating high-paying jobs,” according to her campaign’s website.
As chair of the Senate and Governmental Affairs Committee, Hewitt was a driving force in the redistricting session in 2022 and passed bills focused on election integrity. Before her time in the state legislature, she was an engineer for Shell on an offshore oil rig.
In the Senate, Hewitt represents Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, and St. Tammany parishes.
On her website, Hewitt said she has been "one of Louisiana’s strongest advocates for smaller government, better jobs, and lower taxes."
“I’ve fought against the Radical Left and worked for family values, personal responsibility, smaller government, and greater freedom every step of the way,” Hewitt said in a statement.
