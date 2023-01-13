State Sen. Sharon Hewitt

State Sen. Sharon Hewitt

 Photo submitted

This year’s governor’s race picked up another candidate Friday when State Sen. Sharon Hewitt announced her candidacy.

“Politicians have failed our state for decades, saddling us with a failing tax code, struggling schools, and rising crime in our cities,” Hewitt said. “It’s time for a governor who will get things done. That’s why I’m running to lead this great state I love.”

