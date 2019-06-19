On Wednesday, the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee released the Lower Health Care Costs Act of 2019. Senator Cassidy, a member of the committee, has been a leader in the congressional effort to lower the cost of health care and has 13 separate provisions included in the legislation.
These address ending surprise medical bills, lowering the cost of prescription drugs, increasing transparency in the health care system, improving public health, and securing patient’s personal data.
This is a major legislative package that will be considered by the Senate Committee next week on Wednesday, June 26th.
These are Senator Bill Cassidy's contributions to the package:
Protecting Patients Against
Surprise Medical:
Sec. 101. Protecting patients against out-of-network deductibles in emergencies.
Requires that emergency health care charges to a patient are counted toward the patient’s in-network deductible. · Ensures that patient protections for emergency services apply in all relevant settings of care.
Sec. 102. Protection against surprise bills
Patients are held harmless from surprise medical bills. Patients are only required to pay the in-network cost-sharing amount for out-of-network emergency care and for care provided by ancillary out-of-network practitioners, and for out-of-network diagnostic services at in-network facilities. Facilities and practitioners are barred from sending patients “balance” bills for more than the in-network cost-sharing amount.
If a patient is stabilized after entering a facility through the emergency room, the patient must be given advance notice of any out-of-network care, an estimate of the patient’s costs for out-of-network care, and referrals for alternative options for in-network care. If a patient is not given adequate notice, the patient would be protected from surprise bills or out-of-network cost-sharing.
Legislation to lower the cost of
prescription drugs:
Sec. 202. Orange Book modernization
Clarifies the information that FDA must include in the Orange Book about patents and exclusivities for drugs approved under Section 505 of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act.
Requires FDA to remove patents and patent claim information from the Orange Book when the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office determines a patent or patent claim is invalid or inoperative to encourage drug development in the area no longer patented.
Sec. 203. Ensuring timely access to generics.
Maintains the use of citizen petitions to allow interested stakeholders, including drug companies, to notify FDA of concerns with pending generic and other follow-on drug applications.
Addresses the abuse of the citizen petition process, which can be used to unnecessarily delay the approval of a drug application.
Provides that FDA may deny a citizen petition that is submitted with the primary purpose of delaying the approval of an application and clarifies criteria that FDA may use to make this determination.
Requires a petition to be submitted within 60 days after the petitioner knew, or reasonably should have known, the information that forms the basis of the petition.
Requires HHS to establish procedures for referring a petitioner to the Federal Trade Commission if determined that a petition was submitted with the primary purpose of delaying the approval of another application.
Sec. 204. Protecting access to biological products.
Clarifies that biological products, including insulin products, that will transition from the drugs pathway to the biologics pathway in March 2020, cannot receive new, extended market exclusivities.
Preserves certain unexpired exclusivities for biological products as FDA transitions the regulation of such products from the drugs pathway to the biologics pathway.
Sec. 208. Clarifying the meaning of new chemical entity.
Clarifies that eligibility for five-year new chemical entity (NCE) exclusivity is available only for a drug containing no active moiety that has been previously approved in the United States
Ensures that drug manufacturers cannot receive NCE exclusivity for making small tweaks to old drugs – that only the most innovative or novel drugs qualify for exclusivity
Improving Transparency in
Health Care
Sec. 301. Increasing transparency by removing gag clauses on price and quality information.
Bans gag clauses in contracts between providers and health plans that prevent enrollees, plan sponsors, or referring providers from seeing cost and quality data on providers.
Bans gag clauses in contracts between providers and health insurance plans that prevent plan sponsors from accessing de-identified claims data that could be shared, under HIPAA business associate agreements, with third parties for plan administration and quality improvement purposes.
Sec. 306. Health plan oversight of pharmacy benefit manager services.
Requires that plan sponsors receive a quarterly report on the costs, fees and rebate information associated with their PBM contracts. Reporting will be structured to prevent the release of information that could lead to higher drug prices.
Prohibits PBMs from engaging in spread pricing, or charging a plan sponsor, health insurance plan, or patient more for a drug than the PBM paid to acquire the drug. Includes reporting and pricing requirements for PBMs that own mail-order, specialty, or retail pharmacies.
Requires the PBM to pass on 100% of any rebates or discounts to the plan sponsor.
Sec. 309. Ensuring enrollee access to cost sharing information
Requires providers and health plans to give patients good faith estimates of their expected out-of-pocket costs for specific health care services, and any other services that could reasonably be provided, within two business days of a request.
Sec. 310. Strengthening parity in mental health and substance use disorder benefits.
Requires group health plans and health insurance coverage to conduct comparative analysis of nonquantitative treatment limitations used for medical and surgical benefits as compared to mental health and substance use disorder benefits.
Requires the Secretary of Labor to request that a group health plan or coverage submit the comparative analysis if they receive a complaint from an enrollee and that the Secretary request random submissions from 50 plans per year.
If, upon review of the analysis, the Secretary finds that a plan or coverage is out of compliance with mental health parity law, the Secretary must specify actions for the plan or coverage to come into compliance.
Improving Public Health
Sec. 404. Expanding capacity for health outcomes.
Authorizes the provision of technical assistance and grants to evaluate, develop, and expand the use of technology-enabled collaborative learning and capacity building models to increase access to specialized health care services in medically underserved areas and for medically underserved populations.
Sec. 406. Innovation for maternal health.
Establishes an HHS grant program for the training of health care professionals to reduce and prevent discrimination, including training related to implicit biases, in the provision of health care services related to prenatal care, labor care, birthing, and postpartum care. · Allows the Secretary to identify and disseminate best practices for such training.
Ensuring the safety of patient data.
Sec. 503. GAO study on the privacy and security risks of electronic transmission of individually identifiable health information to and from entities not covered by the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act.
Requests a Government Accountability Office study to better understand existing gaps in privacy and security protections for health information as patients move their information to third parties, such as mobile applications, that are not covered by the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) privacy and security rules. The study would identify potential opportunities for improving the privacy and security protections for that health information.
