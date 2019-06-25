WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA), Michael Bennet (D-CO), U.S. Representatives Gus Bilirakis (R-FL), and Charlie Crist (D-FL) today introduced the Shelter Act, legislation to help Americans protect their homes or businesses against hurricanes, tornadoes, floods, drought, and wildfires, creating a first-of-its-kind disaster mitigation tax credit for families and business owners in disaster-prone areas.
“What’s better than a quick recovery after a flood is never flooding at all,” said Dr. Cassidy. “Investing in flood mitigation projects decreases the impact of storms and saves families from total devastation.”
Despite hundreds of billions of taxpayer dollars spent on disaster recovery each year, there are currently no federal tax incentives to encourage mitigation. The Shelter Act would allow Americans to write off 25 percent of qualifying mitigation expenses, from strengthening the durability of a roof to elevating a housing unit to reduce potential flood damage. The tax credit has an annual limit of up to $5,000 per taxpayer. Eligible properties include homes or businesses in or adjacent to an area that the federal government has declared a disaster within the past 10 years. Taxpayers who rent a property in eligible areas can also receive the credit.
Examples of qualifying disaster mitigation expenditures:
- Improving the durability of a roof covering, impact-resistance (minimum class 3 or 4), or fire-resistance of a roof covering (minimum class A).
- Activities in FEMA’s Publication 804, Wind Retrofit Guide for Residential Buildings.
- Elevating the qualified dwelling unit above the base flood elevation or other applicable minimum elevation requirement.
- Check valves to prevent flood water from backing up into drains.
- Flood vents, breakaway walls or open lattice for homes located in V zones, designed and certified flood resistant buildings, and automatic shutoff valves for water and gas lines.
- Exterior walls, doors, windows, or other exterior dwelling unit elements that conform to ignition-resistant construction standards.
- Performing fire maintenance procedures identified by the Federal Emergency Management Agency or the United States Forest Service, including fuel management techniques such as creating fuel and fire breaks.
- Weather data to better understand the local climate and drought history.
- Property that received the Department of Homeland Security’s Resilience Star or a FORTIFIED home or FORTIFIED commercial designation from the Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety.
“For millions of people in Colorado and across the country, a devastating natural disaster isn’t a matter of if, but when,” said Bennet. “While Americans can receive federal tax relief following a disaster, there isn’t an incentive to prepare for future threats. Our Shelter Act would change that by encouraging taxpayers to make critical investments in safeguarding their homes and businesses—helping to defend properties from future disasters and save lives.”
“With Hurricane Season underway, my constituents and all Americans living in coastal regions are susceptible to these devastating storms. Disaster can strike at any time, often with little warning. It’s never too early to prepare. Taking steps now to reinforce a roof covering, or protect an exterior window, could mean the difference between saving money in the long-run and dealing with major property damage. This legislation is about helping our communities be proactive when it comes to preparing for Hurricane Season. Our local emergency managers in Pasco, Pinellas, and Hillsborough counties do an incredible job of ensuring our communities are ready. But preparedness must also begin at home. Our bill encourages that,” said Bilirakis.
“As Americans, we know all too well that disaster can strike when we least expect it. For working families who own homes and businesses, a natural disaster can leave their lives and livelihoods literally in pieces,” said Crist. “This bipartisan legislation puts power back into the hands of the people, rewarding small businesses and homeowners who prepare for the unexpected and invest in protecting their property from hurricanes, floods, and everything in between.”
The Shelter Act is supported by the following organizations and businesses: BuildStrong Coalition, Federal Alliance for Safer Homes, Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety, National Association of Home Builders, National Ready Mix Concreate Association, National Realtors Association, The Smarter Safer Coalition, and The Home Depot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.