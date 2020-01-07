It was a red letter year for Livingston Parish’s real estate market.
The growth just keeps coming, as 2,005 homes sold in the 2019 calendar year. Despite the Great Flood of 2016, rampant growth on roads, and some infrastructure issues, individuals and families continue to choose Livingston Parish as their place of residence.
The detached, single-family home metric doesn’t include residences sold by owner, mobile homes, or people who rent homes or apartments; the detached, single-family home measuring stick only tracks homes which were sold by agents via the Multiple Listing Service (MLS), run through the Greater Baton Rouge Association of Realtors (GBRAR).
And although it includes no other form of home purchase, the detached, single-family home number has increased since 2015, with but one dip. Here are those figures:
- 2015 – 1,754
- 2016 – 1,845
- 2017 – 1,933
- 2018 – 1,830
- 2019 – 2,005
Average home value, as a standard, continues to increase as well. At $203,861 average home price sold, the metric finally stayed above the $200,000 mark for the entire year, when considering all sales.
That equated to just over $408 million in total inventory for the year which, will all other home sale figures for Livingston Parish, is a new record.
Those numbers, broken down by month, are:
- January - 96
- February - 132
- March - 163
- April - 164
- May - 199
- June - 191
- July - 212
- August - 190
- September - 183
- October - 184
- November - 138
- December - 153
Approval from the parish entities shows that growth isn’t likely to stop, either. The parish’s planning commission showed that 7 subdivisions were approved in 2018, with 12 receiving approval in 2019. Those 7 subdivisions in 2018 account for 985 new lots according to preliminary plats, with the 12 subdivisions in 2019 adding up to 1,833.
The expansion of residences pushed Parish Councilman Tracy Girlinghouse (District 7) to propose passing the 2013 Master Plan, specifically to enact zoning, and letting each district decide if they want to utilize that piece of the puzzle.
The council, in a surprise move, passed the 2013 plan unanimously and approved funding for the 2020 budget to update the zoning and land use portion of the plan.
As of now, the council has very little say in new, residential development. As long as subdivisions meet initial requirements for traffic and drainage impact studies, and ask for no waivers, the council’s hands are tied.
They board already tried to stop a subdivision they believed was ‘too big’ for an area, were sued, and lost the case.
Girlinghouse told the board that zoning and land use restrictions will give them the ability to say what can, and cannot, be placed in certain areas. So if a large subdivision is too big for a certain road, the board can elect to restrict subdivision size on that highway until it is improved or widened.
