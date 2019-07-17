LIVINGSTON - Things didn't go exactly the way ordinance committee chairman Garry 'Frog' Talbert had hoped.
To kick off the meeting, councilman R.C. 'Bubba' Harris expressed that he 'hated' the ordinance in it's proposed state.
"I'm all for parish wide sewer," Harris said. "This isn't it."
The first section of the new ordinance lists the purpose, which had seven points:
- To maintain and improve the quality of surface water and groundwater within the Parish
- To prevent the discharge of un-permitted wastewaters within the Parish
- To prevent the discharge of wastewaters that are not in compliance with applicable Parish, state, and federal standards to surface waters within the Parish
- To facilitate compliance with Parish, state, and federal standards, permits, and licenses by wastewater dischargers within the Parish
- To regulate public and private sewage works, sewage, and the collection, transportation, treatment, and disposal of sewage within the Parish
- To establish the legal authority to carry out inspection, surveillance, monitoring, and enforcement procedures necessary to ensure compliance with this division
- To eliminate, or reduce the adverse impact of sewage discharges to impaired water bodies within the parish
Eddie Aydell, an engineer with Alvin Fairburn and Associates, authored the legislation and spoke again to the committee after presenting a 'condensed version' in June.
Aydell said he received calls after the presentation from homeowners, business owners, and operators with concerns about the way the ordinance was written.
"I had one operator that was worried he would be connected to a subdivision owner that wasn't helpful," Aydell said. "This wouldn't affect him but the concern was there."
After being absent for the two committee meetings before, including the first introduction of the proposed sewer ordinance, councilman Shane Mack had questions.
Mack began by asking what the 'highlighted' portions of the original ordinance, not the condensed version, meant. According to Aydell, he thought those were the points that would be 'contentious' among both council members and the public. The highlighted areas, Aydell said, were addressed in the condensed version.
Mack did not have a copy at the time of the meeting.
The councilman from district 9 also questioned the legality of such an ordinance when the current state law is regulated and enforced by the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
Aydell said that anything the committee came up with in the end would have to pass through the parish's attorney, Chris Moody, before being signed into law. He added that, currently, neither DEQ or EPA had enough resources to properly manage and regulate their restrictions.
Both Aydell and Talbert cited the purchase of package plants by sewer district 2. The final audit of that purchase showed that over 80% of the individual sewer plants were not in compliance with DEQ and EPA regulations.
"One of them hadn't even had the power turned on since it was installed," Talbert said.
"This isn't about individual treatments for homes or mo-dads," Talbert said, "this is about permitted sewer treatment plants having to meet some kind of standard.
Gerald Burns, who owns a mobile home park on south Juban Road, spoke to the committee and said that EPA and DEQ already monitor him heavily and he has to pay a consultant to help him manage his relationship with the entities. Burns did not mention how much the fees were, specifically, but that they were expensive.
The proposed sewer ordinance for Livingston Parish would start at $250 per day for a first offense, until fixed; $500 per day for a second offense, until fixed; and $1000 per day for a third offense; until fixed.
Talbert said that the committee should take home the original and condensed version of the ordinance, study it, and then the committee would take the following meetings to go through the ordinance step-by-step.
"This isn't going to happen over night, it's going to take time," Talbert said. "(The committee has) to work through this."
