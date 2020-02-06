Compared to the first time, the parish council breezed through elections on Feb. 6.
Councilman Shane Mack (District 9) was elected to serve another year as chairman, while councilman Garry 'Frog' Talbert (District 2) was elected as co-chair.
The nominations came from surprising places, as Talbert nominated Mack himself, and Randy Delatte (District 8) nominated Talbert for co-chair. Delatte nominated John Wascom (District 4) at the last parish council meeting, and himself for co-chair.
Livingston Parish council chairman moderates the meetings, as well as nominates chairs of individual committees - including ordinance and finance.
The first meeting, wherein the chairman was up for election, went down as such:
Shane Mack (District 9) was absent, and therefore the tie-breaking vote was missing.
The result was two ties in looking for a chair and vice-chair, therefore moving the vote for an official chair to the first parish council meeting of February. Jeff Ard received eight votes to be a temporary chairman until the next meeting.
The results did not break down east versus west, but actually very close to north versus south.
Nominations kicked off with recently elected parish councilman Randy Delatte (District 8) nominated John Wascom (District 4), while Jeff Ard nominated Garry 'Frog' Talbert (District 2).
The votes broke down as:
- Girlinghouse (District 7) - Talbert
- Talbert (District 2) - Talbert
- Keen (District 3) - Talbert
- Ard (District 1) - Talbert
- Wascom (District 4) - Wascom
- Harris (District 5) - Wascom
- McMorris (District 6) - Wascom
- Delatte (District 8) - Wascom
A temporary chair, with Talbert being nominated, was suggested by Parish Council Attorney Chris Moody. That vote ended the same.
When nominating a co-chair, Delatte nominated himself and Ard nominated Tracy Girlinghouse (District 7). Delatte brought up during the vote that the position should be referred to as 'vice-chair' not 'co-chair.' That vote ended as:
- Girlinghouse (District 7) - Girlinghouse
- Talbert (District 2) - Girlinghouse
- Keen (District 3) - Girlinghouse
- Ard (District 1) - Girlinghouse
- Wascom (District 4) - Delatte
- Harris (District 5) - Delatte
- McMorris (District 6) - Delatte
- Delatte (District 8) - Delatte
Talbert then asked Moody how to move forward, to which Moody responded that perhaps the council should nominate a different temporary chair until the next meeting when the ninth member would be present for a tie breaker.
Delatte suggested that Roberts Rules of Order explained that the chairman, in his leadership role, should abstain from the vote to break the tie. At that time Ard's nomination came to light, which was approved unanimously.
The council moved their first meeting of next month to Feb. 6th.
