SATSUMA – Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives are trying to identify two men who took items from a convenience store without paying, a Sheriff’s Office spokesman said.
In December, two men entered a convenience store in Satsuma, said Lori Steele, sheriff’s spokesman. Witnesses reported they took items off the shelves and put them in their pockets.
When they were confronted, one of the men gave the cashier money, but not enough to cover all of the items.
Anyone with information is asked to call (225) 686-2241 ext. 1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.