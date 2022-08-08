With the importance of school safety being amplified after a Texas school shooting claimed the lives of more than 20 people, local leaders are launching a program to better protect schools.
In its Aug. 4 meeting, the Livingston Parish School Board approved a cooperative endeavor agreement with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office to increase law enforcement presence during school hours.
The new program, dubbed the “Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office School Safety Detail,” will be staffed by POST-certified LPSO deputies and local police officers, according to Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard.
Officers will make exterior patrols by vehicle and walk the perimeter of schools to check gates, fence lines, and doors while school is in session.
The program will officially launch Tuesday, Aug. 9, when 26,000 students and 4,000 employees return to campuses parish-wide for the start of the school year. Ard said there will be “boots on the ground” for the first day of school.
Ard explained the “School Safety Detail” program during the School Board meeting, saying it is separate from the school resource officer (SRO) program. So far, there are around 80 law enforcement officers who will participate, and Ard said he expects that number to grow.
The program will run on a $3 million budget, which was based on 52 school sites, including 48 that regularly have children. The sheriff’s office will pay for 60 percent of the program, with the school system accounting for the rest.
Ard said the ultimate goal is to have an officer on every campus every day while children are present.
“This is Phase 1 of the plan,” Ard said. “It’ll get even better as it goes.”
The sheriff’s office has attempted multiple ways to bolster school safety in recent years, most notably a half-cent sales tax proposal in 2019 that would’ve placed an SRO on every public school campus in the parish.
But the measure failed to get voter approval, with 56 percent of voters opting against the sales tax.
In an interview with The News, Ard said he and his staff “went back to the drawing board” after the tax failed to figure out a way to increase school safety. The SRO program has since been expanded, and the sheriff’s office has assisted in full-scale mock lockdown drills with the school system, Superintendent Joe Murphy told board members earlier this summer.
The sheriff’s office is also working to offer optional training for teachers that focuses on three areas: stop the bleeding training; firearm safety and recognition training; and self-defense training.
Though not mandated, Ard said he also encourages deputies to regularly “go to school parking lots” if they need to fill out a report or if they have some spare time on their shifts.
“All these guys that work for me, their kids go to school in this parish, so they want to protect these kids,” Ard said.
Ard said discussions to bolster school safety were already underway when an 18-year-old gunman fatally shot 19 students and two teachers and injured 17 others at a school in Uvalde, Texas, in May.
The tragedy in Uvalde only heightened the importance of those discussions, Ard said.
“After what happened in Texas happened, we had a lot of phone calls coming in,” Ard said. “We said, ‘We have to figure something out now.’”
That led to creation of the “School Safety Detail,” which Ard called “a collaboration” with local police chiefs, local law enforcement partners, school leaders, and others “to review and put the framework into place.”
Ard specifically pointed to the local police chiefs, saying they are “standing beside me on this” to help the program grow.
“This is not a one-person deal,” Ard said. “This is everyone coming together.”
Ard said the program is “strictly during school hours while kids are in school.” Though he doesn’t want to provide specifics, the sheriff said all schools will have “boots on the ground in some form” and that officers will monitor “people going in and out of school.”
Though the purpose of the “School Safety Detail” program is to prevent tragedies like the one in Uvalde, Ard said it will help in other areas, most notably with custody disputes that occur on school grounds.
“This extends beyond a shooting incident, which is obviously what we don’t want to happen,” Ard said.
Though there was no debate on the need to increase school safety, one former law enforcement officer questioned the way to do it. Brandon Browning, a former officer of 17 years who has publicly announced plans to run for sheriff in 2023, said the new program “is a very good move” but expressed belief that it is an “ineffective measure.”
Browning then suggested administrators finding out which teachers would like to carry a gun on campus and then having them go through “high-stress training and precision shooting” exercises for emergency situations.
After Browning exceeded his three minutes for public comments, School Board member Dr. Devin Gregoire asked him to put his proposal in writing to present to the board.
“I’m not saying it [the ‘School Safety Detail’ program] is not a good idea,” Browning said before leaving the podium. “I just wanted to try to make it more effective.”
Ard acknowledged that the “School Safety Detail” program is not “a fix all” plan, but he noted that “it is a step in the right direction.” He said his team will “troubleshoot” the program — as they do with any project — to determine its effectiveness and what changes, if any, are needed.
“No plan is perfect,” Ard said. “If anybody can ever figure out how to predict human behavior, then we could solve a lot of problems in the world, but we can’t. This is just an effort to do more than what we’ve been doing, and you can never do enough.”
“I’m very excited [about the program] because it’s the start of something great and it’s gonna make a lot of parents, including myself, feel a lot better about their kids attending school.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.