Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office

Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office unit

 David Gray | The News

With the importance of school safety being amplified after a Texas school shooting claimed the lives of more than 20 people, local leaders are launching a program to better protect schools.

In its Aug. 4 meeting, the Livingston Parish School Board approved a cooperative endeavor agreement with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office to increase law enforcement presence during school hours.

