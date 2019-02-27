WATSON – The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify two men who stole items twice in one day from a Watson retail store, according to the Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman.
“We’re looking for two males because witnesses tell us they worked together,” said Lori Steele, sheriff’s spokesman. “One took the items. The other drove the vehicle.”
Last month, two men entered a Watson store, where one went to the hardware department, selected several items and placed them in a cart, Steele said.
The man left the store without paying for the items and loaded them into a white 4-door sedan that quickly left.
Later the same day, the same man - in the same clothing - returned in the same vehicle.
He visited the hardware department, selected several tools and left without paying for them. The same sedan was last seen heading south on La. 16.
The estimated value of the items taken is $775, Steele said.
Anyone with information is asked to call (225) 686-2241 ext. 1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).
