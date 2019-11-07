LIVINGSTON - The scores are up.
That's the focus of the Livingston Parish School Board meeting on Thursday night, where in Supervisor of Instruction Tracy McRae will deliver the 2018-2019 District and School Performance scores, which were released earlier this week.
The board will also discuss the District Financial Distribution Schedule, courtesy of business manager Terry Hughes, and comments from Superintendent Joe Murphy.
Thirty of Livingston Parish’s 43 schools that received performance grades in the Louisiana Department of Education’s 2019 report showed academic improvement as compared to last year.
In particular, the district improved its number of “A” schools by three, up from 10 to 13, while the district’s overall performance score improved 2.2 points, growing from 86.3 points to 88.5 points.
The parish had 28 schools earning Top Gains, which is a designation for academic progress at an “A” level, and 11 Equity Honorees, which recognizes schools in the top 10 percent of schools in Louisiana among targeted subgroups, such as special needs students, English learners and economically disadvantaged students.
Other significant gains were reported in the following indices: K-8 assessment index, up 2.9 points; K-8 progress index, up 4.5 points; high school progress index, up 0.4 points; ACT index, up 1.2 points; Strength of Diploma, up 3.8 points; and Graduation Cohort Index, up 0.9 points.
“This latest report is encouraging because it shows that our sustained efforts to strengthen learning in the classroom is continuing to show positive results. The outcomes on our assessments and growth indicators continue to show we’re raising the bar in Livingston Parish,” Supervisor of Instruction Tracy McRae said.
She said the school showing the greatest performance growth in this latest calculation was Freshwater Elementary, with an increase of 12.2 points in the school performance score. Other schools with increased performance growth scores included Westside Junior High, up 8.6 points; Albany Upper and Albany Lower Elementary, up 7.5 points; Live Oak Junior High, up 7.3 points; Live Oak Middle, up 7.2 points; Walker High, up 7.0 points; Frost, up 6.8 points; Seventh Ward Elementary, up 6.2 points; Levi Milton Elementary, up 5.4 points; North Corbin Junior High, up 5.2 points;
French Settlement Elementary, up 4.8 points; Denham Springs Junior High, up 4.1 points; South Live Oak Elementary, up 3.4 points; North Corbin Elementary, up 3.1 points; Eastside Elementary, up 2.8 points; Southside Junior High, up 2.7 points; Walker Freshman High, up 2.7 points; Live Oak Elementary, up 2.6 points; Springfield Middle School, up 2.5 points; Gray’s Creek Elementary and South Walker Elementary, up 2.4 points; Juban Parc Junior High, up 2.3 points; North Live Oak Elementary, up 2.2 points; Northside Elementary, up 2.0 points;
Doyle Elementary, up 1.8 points; Lewis Vincent Elementary, up 1.7 points; Albany Middle School and Springfield High School, up 0.9 points; and Denham Springs High School, up 0.5 points. Overall District improvement, up 2.2 points.
McRae said high schools recorded a record high Graduation Rate of 87.4 percent, which represents an increase of 0.8 percent. Walker High lead the way with a 9.4-point increase in Graduation Rate.
In the category of improved Strength of Diploma Index, French Settlement High grew 17.0 points and in ACT Index, Holden High saw a 7.9 increase.
K-8 schools also recorded outstanding growth in the Assessment Index. Freshwater Elementary lead the way with an 11.6 increase; Live Oak Junior High and Westside Junior High each increased their assessment index by 7.6 points.
Freshwater Elementary also lead the way in growth in the Progress Index with a 14.3 increase; Frost School, 11.4 increase; South Live Oak Elementary; 12.2 increase; and North Live Oak Elementary, 10.6 increase.
McRae said school performance scores are awarded based on standardized test scores and student growth/progress for elementary and middle schools. At the high school level, the state also measures graduation rates and the rigor of academic coursework. The state’s new scoring system grades schools on a 0-150-point scale and it adjusted levels for letter grades of “A” through “F”.
