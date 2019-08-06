room view
Candidates for public office had three stations set up at the Livingston Parish Courthouse so clerk of court employees could help them with the qualification process.

 Kevin Fambrough | The News

LIVINGSTON – A total of 41 candidates filed qualifying papers for 32 public offices in the first day of qualifying in Livingston Parish, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.

Qualifying continues from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at the Livingston Parish Courthouse.

A leaf blower clearing the front steps of the courthouse greeted candidates at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday when qualifying opened for the Oct. 12 elections.

While the courthouse doors didn’t officially open until 8 a.m. – when qualifying began – candidates and observers were allowed to stand in the foyer to escape the August heat.

When the line began moving through the metal detector at 8 a.m., School Board President Buddy Mincey Jr. was the first candidate through and first to file qualifying papers.

Mincey filed to run for the District 71 seat in the state House of Representatives, left open when Dale Erdey stepped down due to term limits.

“It feels great,” Mincey, of Denham Springs, said after finishing the paperwork. “We’re looking forward to the campaign.”

The qualifying process is nothing new to him.

“I’ve been doing this for 13 years on the School Board,” Mincey said.

By 8:45 a.m., 14 candidates had completed their tasks and a 15th was working with a member of the Clerk of Court’s Office.

That was what Clerk Jason Harris had said he was expecting. 

“We have three stations with computers set up,” Harris said as he surveyed the room usually used to hold juries.

“We’re trying to get people in and out as fast as possible, so they don’t have to wait too long.”

Senate, 6th District

Mack “Bodi” White, Baton Rouge, R

Senate 13th District

Edith Carlin, Denham Springs, R

Deven Cavalier, Denham Springs, R

J. Rogers Pope, Denham Springs, R

Senate, 18th District  

Eddie Lambert, Gonzales, R

House, 64th District

None

House, 71st District

Lori Callais, Denham Springs, D

Jonathan Davis, Walker, R

Ivy Graham, Denham Springs, R

Buddy Mincey Jr., Denham Springs, R

Robert Poole, Denham Springs, R

House, 81st District

Clay Schexnayder, Sorrento, R

House, 95th District

Sherman Mack, Albany, R

Robin Parrot, Walker, D

Livingston Parish sheriff

Jason Ard, Denham Springs, R

Livingston Parish clerk of court

Jason Harris, Denham Springs, R

Livingston Parish assessor

Jeff Taylor, Denham Springs, R

Livingston Parish coroner

Ron Coe, Denham Springs, R

Livingston Parish president

Layton Ricks, Denham Springs, R

Parish Council District 1

Jeff Ard, Walker, R

Julius Craig, Walker, R

Parish Council District 2

Kyle “Hoot” Parker, Watson, R

Garry “Frog” Talbert, Denham Springs, R

Parish Council District 3

Maurice “Scooter” Keen, Denham Springs, R

Brian Ross, Denham Springs, R

Shannon Sloan, Denham Springs, LIB

Parish Council District 4

John Wascom, Denham Springs, R

Parish Council District 5

R.C. “Bubba” Harris, Denham Springs, R

Parish Council District 6

Derek Babcock, Denham Springs, R

Muriel Laws, Denham Springs, D

Steve McDaniel, Denham Springs, R

Gerald McMorris, Livingston, R

Parish Council District 7

Tracey Girlinghouse, Walker, R

Parish Council District 8

Randy Delatte, Maurepas, R

Barry Hardy, Livingston, R

Parish Council District 9

Shane Mack, Albany, R

21st Judicial District Court

Brian Abel, Denham Springs, R

Board of Elementary and Secondary Education, District 6

Gregory Spiers, Springfield, R

Constable for Justice of Peace Ward 8

None

French Settlement police chief

Cary Mosby, French Settlement, NO

Livingston Board of Aldermen, one seat

Robert Stewart, Livingston, R

Killian Board of Aldermen, two seats.

Caleb Atwell, Springfield, R

John Henry, Killian, R

Springfield Town Council, two seats.

Chad Maurello, Springfield, R

