Six years after flood waters ravaged Southside Elementary and Southside Elementary, both schools are set to open a new, shared campus this month.

Livingston Parish school officials have announced that the new campus for the two Denham Springs schools, which were all but destroyed during the historic August 2016 flood, will open in time for the 2022-23 school year.

