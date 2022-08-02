Six years after flood waters ravaged Southside Elementary and Southside Elementary, both schools are set to open a new, shared campus this month.
Livingston Parish school officials have announced that the new campus for the two Denham Springs schools, which were all but destroyed during the historic August 2016 flood, will open in time for the 2022-23 school year.
The schools will be the final two to reopen in Livingston Parish after the flood, signaling an official end to the school system’s long rebuild following the worst disaster to ever hit the parish.
“Construction of our new Southside Campus has managed to stay on schedule, and it will open to staff and students for the start of the 2022-2023 school year,” Superintendent Joe Murphy said in a statement. “This is the culmination of the combined efforts of so many.”
Though nearly every Livingston Parish school suffered some sort of damage during the flood, none were as affected as the Southside schools. Officials said nearly every floor, wall, door, and window, as well as the contents of the two schools, “were damaged beyond repair,” with waters reaching as high as 6 feet above ground level in some spaces.
Along with Denham Springs Elementary, the Southside schools were deemed “substantially damaged” by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), meaning 50 percent of the structure’s value was damaged. They had to be razed and rebuilt to the newer, more restrictive standards.
Since the flood, the Southside schools have occupied temporary campuses behind Juban Parc Elementary and Juban Parc Junior High. Denham Springs Elementary occupied a space next to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church before its new campus was completed in January.
The unveiling of the new Southside campus will come on the heels of a near two-year project that began with a groundbreaking ceremony in September 2020. And though construction was initially set to wrap up in May, officials believe the new campus will be worth the wait.
On Aug. 9, more than 1,800 K-8 students will make their way to the Southside “mega campus,” an 185,000-square-foot space located at the site of the former junior high school. The state-of-the-art campus is spread across more than 20 acres on Pete’s Highway and was built to be “more suited to 21st century learning,” Murphy has said.
Southside Elementary was originally located on Range Avenue, but that property was converted into the Denham Springs High School STEM and Robotics Center.
The elementary school will accommodate 800 students in grades K-5 and occupy the right-facing side of the complex. The junior high will accommodate 1,000 students in grades 6-8 and occupy the left-facing side of the complex.
The rear section will include a band room, gymnasium, multi-purpose room, and cafeteria that can be sectioned off for the different grade levels or opened to allow for large gatherings. A two-story, glass-walled library will occupy the center of the main building, near the administrative offices, overlooking a large outdoor courtyard.
The school buildings have been built at an elevation of 9 ½ feet higher than the previous school complex.
Input on the design came from teachers, staff, and curriculum leaders “to maximize its efficiency and learning potential,” officials said during the groundbreaking ceremony. In his statement Monday, Murphy said the new campus is equipped with the latest classroom technology, including Newline Panels for interactive discussions, lap-top and desk computers, LED lighting and ample natural light throughout the buildings.
A turn lane has been added to Highway 16 to ease congestion for carpool and bus traffic.
“This facility truly is a showcase structure,” Murphy said, crediting Alvin Fairburn & Associates for the design and Womack Construction for construction. “The design and layout are the result of much research and collaborative input to ensure that every aspect of the campus enhances learning.”
Murphy said the temporary campuses that have housed the Southside schools since the flood will be deconstructed and converted into green space for both Juban Parc Elementary and Juban Parc Junior High.
He also said school officials plan to hold a community open house at the campus in the coming weeks to allow parents, former Southside students, and local community members to see the new facilities.
The Southside project, at a price tag of around $45 million, was funded mostly with federal dollars.
