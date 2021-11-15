Less than 10 percent of registered voters in Livingston Parish hit the polls for last weekend’s election, which locally featured a light ballot of four constitutional amendments.
Roughly 7,600 voters make their way to the polls on Nov. 13, according to unofficial results from the Secretary of State. That total accounts for just over 8 percent of Livingston Parish’s 86,465 registered voters.
Fall elections were pushed back one month due to the widespread impacts from Hurricane Ida, which struck the state in late August.
In Livingston Parish, the majority of voters voted “no” for Constitutional Amendment No. 1 (authorizes streamlined electronic filing, remittance, and collection of sales and use tax), No. 3 (allows certain levee districts to levy an annual tax for certain purposes), and No. 4 (increases amount of allowed reduction to certain dedicated funds when a budget deficit is projected).
Locally, voters voted “yes” on Constitutional Amendment No. 2 (lowers maximum allowed rate of income tax and allows providing a deduction for federal income taxes).
Listed below are the results in Livingston Parish and the state on the four constitutional amendments, per unofficial results from the Secretary of State.
CA NO. 1 (ACT 131, 2021 - HB 199) -- Authorizes streamlined electronic filing, remittance, and collection of sales and use tax
Summary: Do you support an amendment to authorize the legislature to provide for the streamlined electronic filing, electronic remittance, and the collection of sales and use taxes levied within the state by the State and Local Streamlined Sales and Use Tax Commission and to provide for the funding, duties, and responsibilities of the commission? (Adds Article VII, Section 3.1)
Livingston Parish results
YES: 3,250 votes (42.68 percent)
NO: 4,364 votes (57.32 percent)
State results
YES: 199,291 votes (48.17 percent)
NO: 214,432 votes (51.83 percent)
CA NO. 2 (ACT 134, 2021 - SB 159) -- Lowers maximum allowed rate of income tax and allows providing a deduction for federal income taxes
Summary: Do you support an amendment to lower the maximum allowable rate of individual income tax and to authorize the legislature to provide by law for a deduction for federal income taxes paid? (Amends Article VII, Section 4(A))
Livingston Parish results
YES: 4,155 votes (54.54 percent)
NO: 3,463 votes (45.46 percent)
State results
YES: 223,269 votes (54.03 percent)
NO: 189,973 votes (45.97 percent)
CA NO. 3 (ACT 132, 2021 - SB 87) -- Allows certain levee districts to levy an annual tax for certain purposes
Summary: Do you support an amendment to allow levee districts created after January 1, 2006, and before October 9, 2021, whose electors approve the amendment to levy an annual tax not to exceed five mills for the purpose of constructing and maintaining levees, levee drainage, flood protection, and hurricane flood protection? (Amends Article VI, Section 39)
Livingston Parish results
YES: 2,367 votes (31.19 percent)
NO: 5,221 votes (68.81 percent)
State results
YES: 172,545 votes (42.07 percent)
NO: 237,605 votes (57.93 percent)
CA NO. 4 (ACT 157, 2021 - HB 487) -- Increases amount of allowed reduction to certain dedicated funds when a budget deficit is projected
Summary: Do you support an amendment to increase the amount of allowable deficit reductions to statutory dedications and constitutionally protected funds from five percent to ten percent? (Amends Article VII, Section 10(F)(2)(a) and (b))
Livingston Parish results
YES: 1,604 votes (21.15 percent)
NO: 5,979 votes (78.85 percent)
State results
YES: 112,930 votes (27.73 percent)
NO: 294,375 votes (72.27 percent)
