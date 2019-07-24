The Livingston Parish Council received the final list from engineering firm McLin & Associates Inc. for parish’s 2019 road program.
Seventeen roadways made the list for overlay which, according to Billy Taylor, of McLin, will begin around the end of August, or 30-45 days since the list was accepted.
Taylor said the winning bidder was in the midst of wrapping up a project then would have to go through the process of acquiring insurance and finalizing contracts.
The 17 roads on this year’s list are:
- North Doyle Road (Phase 1)
- Caraway Road
- Herman Ernest Road (Phase 2)
- Clinton Allen Road
- Jason Drive
- Carolyn Avenue
- Cottonwood Drive
- Harris Road
- South Satsuma Road
- Duff Road
- Bull Road Run (South section)
- Gum Swamp Road (North section)
- Cedar Street (Springfield)
- Dutch Lane
- Swamp Drive
- Pine Street
- Henry White Road
The year 2019 marks the second year of a two-year experiment by the parish to try and attract more funding by pursuing grants.
It began in 2017, when the council elected to forgo the road program in an effort to focus on disaster recovery, and by recommendation of the executive branch to pursue larger sums of money for the road program - if it held on to its cash.
According to Finance Director Jennifer Myers, the parish’s current budget process focuses on getting more bang for the buck – in many cases by holding on to the cash, instead of spending it. The logic, she said, was twofold – the parish could overlay longer stretches of roads when the money was spent and, more importantly, cash-on-hand gave the parish better consideration when applying for state and federal grants.
That’s not an unfamiliar process, as both the City of Walker and Denham Springs follow the same guidelines to keep money in the coffers for state and federal grant matches. Denham Springs, in lieu of a true road fund, applies for state overlay grants ever year. Meanwhile, Walker has translated those funds into upgrades to its wastewater treatment facility and a water tower.
The ratios are usually 90/10 or 80/20, with the smaller portions being paid by the local government.
The new savings practice allowed the parish to jump on grants to help rehabilitate or rebuild bridges throughout the parish, including most recently the bridge on North River Road in Denham Springs, and one in Maurepas.
Parish President Layton Ricks said the grant process requires a lot of paperwork and patience, and he added its tough to publicize every single move that’s made during the application.
“Sometimes there’s just nothing to report, we’re in a holding pattern waiting for this person to get back to us, or another approval,” Myers added.
In the end it allows the parish to do more projects with less money, without the traditional incurrence of debt. That mantra came to fruition in 2018, but not until after a rough 2017 in which Ricks and Myers held back road fund money in hopes of a “silver lining” – a move that was met with scrutiny.
“There’s always a windfall of federal dollars after a natural disaster,” Myers said, “We knew the feds and the state were going to open up for local government’s benefit.
“We just had to wait, and be prepared with matching funds available.”
The savings paid off, as the budget was adjusted to reflect an $8 million influx, per year, in grant money for infrastructure projects, including the important road overlays. That money will carry over through 2019, but in 2020 the road tax comes up for a renewal vote. The exact figures were $8,425,000 in 2018, and $7,650,000 in 2019.
The scrutiny in 2017 was made only worse by a growing divide among the parish councilmen on how the road program should be affected.
In early July 2017, the council was divided on how to address private roads being absorbed into the parish’s program.
As it stood, at the time, private roads could be taken in by the program if the development or subdivision paid for the road to be updated to current standards.
A 4-4 vote at a council meeting on June 23, 2017 showed that a fix wasn’t coming any time soon.
The proponents, led by District 9 Councilman Shane Mack, argued that the parish ultimately has a responsibility to maintain all roads private or public. A refusal to take in the roads in private subdivisions would ultimately lead to blighted properties and a decrease in property values.
District 2 Councilman Garry “Frog” Talbert led the opposition. The adaption of roads in private subdivisions into the parish maintenance system would represent a misuse of taxpayer dollars which could go toward the long list of public roads awaiting improvements, he said.
A measure to include private roads was brought to the council on August 3, 2017 - but failed to receive any support.
No motions have come forth since.
In December 2017, Talbert moved to have two roads removed from the program - in his district - because they didn’t meet standards that were, according to records, established in 2012.
Since the owners had been given several chances to upgrade what were called “private driveways” to those standards, and failed to comply, Talbert said it was necessary to remove them as “good stewards of taxpayer money.”
The removal passed 8-0.
Since then, the parish jumped back into the game in the summer 2018 after the grants were paid off, overlaying 23 roads last summer.
The process to have a road added to the parish program begins with the nine councilmen. The group puts together a list of roads in their districts and submits them to the parish administrative offices.
From there, the engineer of record for the project - this year, McLin & Associates - assesses the roads based on a list of factors including:
- Traffic counts
- Road use (commuter or bus route, for instance)
- Transverse and longitudinal cracking
- Potholes
- Patching
- Overall ride quality and roadway condition
- Number of residences
- Number of businesses
- Number of churches
- Access to first responders
- Number of schools
- Number of recreational facilities
- Known issues the road has experienced
- How the road affects the overall road network in Livingston Parish
The previous Parish Council, in 2015, did find that the program list is within the discretion of the council. The council’s attorney, Chris Moody, determined, at the time, that higher priority roads - which might be more expensive - could be skipped, by a vote of the council, to focus on spreading more work around to the different districts.
And, sometimes, accidents happen.
“There are emergencies which can pull funds,” Tracy Girlinghouse (District 7) said. “I had a bridge out in my district, washed away by the flood, and it took priority on the road list for that year.”
This year, however, the list presented by McLin & Associates was accepted without change.
