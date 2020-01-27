As the new year rolls in, and the two recently elected council members took their oath of office, a parish councilman decided to bring up two potential ordinances that had disappeared for several months.
R.C. 'Bubba' Harris (District 5) placed discussion and introduction of a solicitation ordinance and noise ordinance on the agenda for the council's Jan. 23 meeting.
Unfortunately, discussion did not go far.
Harris said that he brought the items up because he felt like the parish was past elections and into a new year, so it was time.
Councilman Garry 'Frog' Talbert (District 2), who was chairman of the ordinance committee in 2019, explained that his committee had worked on both issues but ran into road blocks along the way.
Talbert explained that a citizen helping the parish with a noise ordinance was still working with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office and judges of the 21st Judicial District to see if they could find an ordinance that would provide punishments that could stick.
He added that with solicitation ordinances, the committee was approached by groups who wanted everyone to be subject to the ordinance - except their specific entity.
"The schools wanted to be exempt, boy scouts, girl scouts, politicians," Talbert said, "before you knew it everyone had asked to be exempt and, for the most part, had a good reason."
Talbert then referenced Parish Council Attorney Chris Moody as saying that there was an extra wrinkle in both ordinances, for varying reasons. In order to have the ordinances only affect certain areas, or be specific for certain parts of the parish, zoning would be a requirement.
Moody agreed.
"If you want a certain neighborhood to have no solicitation, you have to have zoning," Moody explained, "population density requirements would be needed in the definition, among other factors."
Moody said zoning affects the noise ordinance, as well.
According to Moody, the geographic location affects noise ordinances as well. Also, without zoning, certain businesses can locate anywhere in the parish they want - and there's no solicitation ordinance that would allow the parish to stop commerce.
The zoning explanation came after the council was questioned by Beauford Elliot, who sits on the Gravity Drainage District 1 board. His wife asked the council if a solicitation ordinance could be affected just on Plantation Estates, which brought up the issue of zoning.
Elliot asked the council about the status of zoning in Livingston Parish.
To which he was met with a room full of laughter.
However, the parish did appropriate funds for grant matches to upgrade the 2013 Master Plan to represent present-day population densities to affect zoning. The next step will be acquiring a grant to make the upgrades.
The master plan committee is currently working on language to submit to grant funding agencies that will reflect the need for master plan updates. A match to update a master drainage plan is in those funds, as well.
