Watson Branch

Watson Branch

 File Photo

Two of the Livingston Parish Library’s branches that recently closed for maintenance work have reopened ahead of schedule, library officials announced Monday.

The South Branch, located in the southern portion of the parish along LA Highway 444, and the Watson Branch, located north of Denham Springs off of LA Highway 16, both reopened to the public Monday.

