Two of the Livingston Parish Library’s branches that recently closed for maintenance work have reopened ahead of schedule, library officials announced Monday.
The South Branch, located in the southern portion of the parish along LA Highway 444, and the Watson Branch, located north of Denham Springs off of LA Highway 16, both reopened to the public Monday.
“Great news! Maintenance and repairs to the South Branch have been completed and the branch is now open!” the library said on social media. “Additionally, carpet installation at the Watson Branch has completed ahead of schedule and the branch will reopen [Monday, No. 28] at noon.”
The South Branch, which opened in June 2007, closed in mid-November for “major repairs.” The closure was supposed to last until Dec. 4.
The Watson Branch, which opened to the public in April 2007 and serves patrons in the northwestern part of the parish, closed last week for carpet installation, a project that was originally set to last until Dec. 5.
Both branches have resumed normal hours of operation, officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.