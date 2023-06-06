Southeastern Louisiana University

Southeastern Louisiana University campus

 Photo by Randy Bergeron

Southeastern Louisiana University now offers the Master of Business Administration – MITech (Managing Innovation and Technology) degree, a new 100 percent online degree offered through a partnership between the College of Business and the College of Science and Technology.

Dean of the College of Business Tara’ Lopez said the faculty from both colleges brought together their expertise to build a program that prepares its students to be at the forefront of innovation.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.