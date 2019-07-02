WALKER - She couldn't wait to take the assignment.
For years, Livingston Parish native and resident Krystal Hardison got into her car in Watson and proceeded to drive straight past the Literacy and Technology Center in Walker all the way to Hammond, where she worked at Southeastern.
So when Hardison got offered the job as the new director of Southeastern's portion of the Literacy and Technology Center? Her answer was a no-brainer.
She took it without hesitation.
Hardison's immediate focus gravitated to the location's name. While Hardison understood the back story for the building, which was created after a serious EPA violation for a dump - upon which the center was built, after cleanup - afforded the parish money to create something.
A group of educators and a judge came together, and the Lit & Tech Center was born. Eventually the sides split, with the Livingston Parish School Board taking the left for vocational training, and Southeastern keeping the right side for their adult education, literacy, and college courses.
But Hardison believed all of that was confusing, especially the literacy part - she wanted more adults to participate in programs Southeastern had to offer. She thought maybe the 'literacy' name was driving people off, and technology is now 'just part of life.'
So the re-brand has begun, becoming 'Southeastern @ Livingston' so that the center can be a true 'sub-campus' of Southeastern's main campus in Hammond. Hardison is hoping to not only revitalize some of the college-level courses that could be offered, but the adult courses as well - including those with certifications such as Microsoft products; Quickbooks; and typing.
BIO
Krystal Hardison is a Licensed Mental Health Counselor with nearly two decades of successful college level teaching experience in Career Development courses. She has served as an Instructor/Academic Advisor in the General Studies program since 2001. A strong believer in the power of positive thinking in the workplace, Krystal brings exceptional organizational and interpersonal skills to the many committees she has served on at Southeastern Louisiana University.
As a life-long resident of Livingston Parish, her knowledge of and experience with the public and private sectors of the parish will be invaluable in creating an agenda that serves the mission of both LLTC and Southeastern. Krystal is a 1988 graduate of Denham Springs High School. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Psychology and Master’s degree in Counselor Education both from Southeastern Louisiana University. She currently resides in Watson, Louisiana.
