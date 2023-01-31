Southeastern confers degrees on graduates

Southeastern Louisiana University

Dr. John Crain, who has served as president of Southeastern Louisiana University, his alma mater, for more than 15 years, will retire at the end of the current academic year, he recently announced in a news release.

Crain, who has spent more than 35 years in higher education, said he is looking forward to the next phase of his life, which includes spending more time with family and pursuing other interests.

