Dr. John Crain, who has served as president of Southeastern Louisiana University, his alma mater, for more than 15 years, will retire at the end of the current academic year, he recently announced in a news release.
Crain, who has spent more than 35 years in higher education, said he is looking forward to the next phase of his life, which includes spending more time with family and pursuing other interests.
The university anticipates naming a new president when Crain’s retirement goes into effect, according to the news release.
“At the time of my appointment in February of 2009, I told the Board of Supervisors I was humbled by their decision to grant me the extraordinary privilege of leading my alma mater. I am grateful for the opportunity and have enjoyed working with the students, faculty, staff, alumni, and community members,” Crain said.
“While I will miss all the wonderful people I have worked with, I am looking forward to the next phase of my life and having more time to spend on other interests and with friends and family.”
A native of Franklinton, La., and valedictorian of the Franklinton High Class of 1978, Crain earned an accounting degree from Southeastern in 1981, followed by a master of business administration degree in 1984. He also attained Certified Public Accountant status in 1983 and earned his doctoral degree in accountancy from the University of Mississippi in 1988.
Crain previously served as Southeastern’s Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs for seven years. He also served as the head of the Department of Accounting, chair of the Council of Department Heads, president of the Faculty Senate, director of the Small Business Development Center, and 13 years as a full-time member of the accounting faculty.
In 1992, Crain received Southeastern's highest faculty award, the President's Award for Excellence in Research.
Crain was named the 14th president of Southeastern in February 2009. Prior to that, he had served as interim president.
Crain navigated the university through multiple obstacles, including state budget reductions, the COVID-19 pandemic, and multiple hurricanes, including Hurricane Ida, which caused significant damage to the Hammond campus and surrounding region.
During Crain’s tenure, Southeastern’s campus has seen major facility improvements, including the completion of a new student union, new campus student residential facilities, and new and renovated academic buildings. Multiple new academic programs were launched along with new academic support and campus life initiatives.
The university’s athletics program has also seen successes, as well as strong academic achievement by student-athletes. In addition, the Southeastern Foundation has grown, as private fundraising took on a greater sense of urgency during the period of state funding challenges.
“Dr. Crain leaves an indelible mark on Southeastern. His remarkable tenure is defined by his visionary leadership and impeccable character,” said UL System President and CEO Jim Henderson in a statement.
“The process for selecting the next president will commence soon, engaging stakeholders from throughout the university community and beyond. For today, the focus is giving thanks to President Crain for his decades of service to his institution and congratulating him on a [well-earned retirement].”
